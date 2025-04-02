Bestwall Park: The six-bedroom house for sale that lives up to its name

In the market for estates, expectations come in many shapes and sizes. International buyers typically want an ‘English country estate’, but with no more than 20 acres, says Charlie Wells of buying agency Prime Purchase.

‘For some, it’s a residential estate with 30 acres, beautiful grounds and a big pair of gates. For others, it should have 3,000 acres, with farmland, forestry and valleys designed for sport — as well as running tracks, stick-and-ball grounds for polo or a canter track — depending on interests.’ Demand will always be there as land, with or without perceived tax breaks, is a very desirable commodity, he adds.

Although the residential element of Bestwall Park, which is launched to the market today in Country Life, meets the expectations of a traditional estate, the rest is somewhat different. The six-bedroom Arts-and-Crafts house in coastal Dorset sits in 160 acres on an almost entirely private peninsula bounded by the Rivers Frome and Piddle and with direct access to Poole Harbour. Despite the privacy it affords, Bestwall is only a mile from the centre of the market town of Wareham.

(Image credit: Savills)

For many years, the house was thought to have been the work of C. F. A. Voysey, but it’s more likely to have been designed by one of his students. Built in 1911, it offers well-proportioned rooms with many attractive features, including parquet flooring, original door furniture and decorative woodwork.

It was purchased by the owners in 2001 and has been the subject of an extensive programme of restoration, including a particularly attractive kitchen/family room, which was formerly four separate rooms. At the same time, the owners opened up the fireplaces and had fire surrounds made of local Purbeck stone, quarried by the grandson of the first stonemason to work on the original construction of the house.

For 40 years, Bestwall Park formed part of the land bank for a quarry site. Since 2001, the current owners have, through considerable effort, restored and maintained the property, returning it to its natural beauty. The water meadows have been used for duck flighting when in season and ‘some incredibly sporting birds have been on offer,’ notes selling agent Geoffrey Jones of Savills, who is asking £4.25 million. The fishing comprises about one mile of single bank and, although the main species is trout, salmon are often seen.

Immediately to the south of the lawned area of the garden is an unfenced hay field leading to the seven-acre lake, which was designed based on advice from the Wetlands Advisory Service at Slimbridge in Gloucestershire. It provides a stopover for migratory birds that join the resident rare wading species and waterfowl. It also has a zip wire and has been a ‘Swallows and Amazons-style playground’ for the owners’ children, who have messed about in boats and kayaks.

On the western side of the estate lie 17 acres of permanent pasture, part of which has been drained and levelled for use as a polo field. To the north, bordered by the River Piddle, are the ancient water meadows registered as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). In addition, there’s rich archaeological history on the Bestwall peninsular. A dig from 1991 to 2004 produced Neolithic and Mesolithic remains, a Bronze Age trove and significant Roman and Civil War artefacts.

‘Bestwall isn’t a traditional country estate per se, but there’s a huge number of interesting elements, which opens it up to a variety of buyers who are searching for peace and privacy,’ says Mr Jones. ‘In addition, thanks to the increased focus on water quality and Nature recovery, it presents an interesting proposition to the market.’

Bestwall House is for sale with Savills for £4.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here.