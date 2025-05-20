A tranquil cottage in Essex where Grayson Perry used to do his paper round

I have not been to Great Bardfield in Essex, but there must be something about the place. It is not uncommon to find one famous artist living in a picturesque rural setting — is that not, after all, the joys of success? But for Great Bardfield, you could barely walk down the street without bumping into a member of the Royal Academy.

Notable artistic luminaries include, but are certainly not limited to, John Aldridge, Edward Bawden, Audrey Cruddas, Eric Ravilious, Sheila Robinson and Marianne Straub. Grayson Perry also lived there as a child and was once the local paperboy. There must be something in the water.

Nobody would judge you for wanting to see Great Bardfield for yourself, or perhaps even living there, to inspire some artistic juices. A suitable residence, I would think, would be Grade II-listed Vine Cottage, which sits on the eastern edge of the village. It’s for sale with Cheffins for £800,000.

It is the opinion of this magazine and website that every home should be an inspiration, artistic or otherwise, and Vine Cottage fits the description. Is there anything more quaint and wistful than a wrought-iron spiral staircase? That alone would be enough for me to fork out £800,000.

Thankfully, there is more than just a fancy staircase. There are in fact three staircases, two floors and four bedrooms, as well as an acre of sumptuous gardens. This is a classically beautiful countryside home, with plenty of nooks and various crannies, exposed beams, plaster, brickwork, flagstone floors and an Aga.

There are tasteful modern touches around, such as the kitchen/dining room extension, but the blend between old and new is almost seamless. The space itself is large and welcoming, perfect for entertaining and leads out into the garden. It is there you will find the staircase of mine (and hopefully your) dreams.

We promised to bring you fine gardens this RHS Chelsea week, and we keep our promises. At Vine Cottage, the outdoor acre has been lovingly maintained and managed by the current owners, and features a variety of lawned areas, mature hedging, trees and bushes. There is also a stream which runs through the plot. It is all framed by a backdrop of mature trees and woodland, adding a privacy that is essential to any green space.

Vine Cottage is for sale with Cheffins for £800,000. For more information and pictures, click here