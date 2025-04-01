An idyllic home in Hampshire that's perfect for the musical mind

On the Hampshire end of the South Downs is Lyewood House in Ropley, a village five miles from the Georgian town of Alresford. It’s on the market with George Clarendon of Knight Frank in Winchester for £2.95m. Enjoying an elevated position, the Victorian six-bedroom house lies at the end of a long gravel drive and is surrounded by its own gardens and open fields.

Within its 3½ acres is an attractive walled garden where the current owners have installed an outdoor heated swimming pool sheltered from the wind. With its adjoining pool house, the area makes for a fantastic entertaining space during the summer months. Along the south-facing wall is a large greenhouse and potting shed — a perfect spot for instilling an interest in growing plants and vegetables in young minds.

To the front of the house is a terrace leading to lawned areas with mature trees, a flint folly and a summerhouse. A paddock lies to the west of the walled garden and, from only a couple of fields away, rise the rolling hills of the South Downs. The vendors have lived in the house for nearly two decades, but now that the children have grown up and finished school, they are looking to start a new chapter somewhere else.

Image 1 of 4

Lyewood House has six bedrooms and retains many original characteristics, including decorative fireplaces and stripped wooden floorboards. It comes to the market in good condition, boasting a spacious entrance hall painted in fresh white with attractive Victorian floor tiles, which leads to the drawing room and dining room.

Beyond the open-plan kitchen is a recording studio, where the music-producer owner, Ash Howes, has produced, written and mixed several hits for artists such as One Direction, Dido and Ellie Goulding. ‘It’s the most amazing space,’ says Mr Clarendon. ‘The acoustics are extraordinary as there is no echo. If the new owner wanted to use it beyond music making, it could be a playroom, home office or art studio.’

The house is situated on the edge of the village, which has a community-run shop that is open every day and is run by a combination of paid staff and volunteers. Established in 2006 as a hub for Ropley, it stocks food from local suppliers, as well as wine, basic groceries and household essentials. The staff also run The Tack Room next door, which has been converted into a small convivial space where locals can enjoy a coffee from the shop. For fast trains into London Waterloo, Winchester station is about 20 minutes by car.

