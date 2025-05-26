This property is a scream: Stanley Kubrick’s former Hertfordshire home, where he worked on The Shining, is up for sale
The American filmmaker also managed the production of '2001: A Space Odyssey' and 'A Clockwork Orange' while living at Abbots Mead.
A quick skim of the pages of A Clockwork Orange or The Shining proves one thing: only one kind one person would want to make these into a film, and that’s a person that clearly needs to get out more. Stanley Kubrick was one such man, famous for adapting both of these classic novels for the big screen.
One place where he must have spent rather a lot of his time was his former Hertfordshire home, which is on the market with Savills for a guide price of £6,950,000.
Although he was born in New York City, the American was clearly not immune to the charms of Watford, spending more than half of his life living in nearby Hertfordshire. Abbots Mead on Barnet Lane, Elstree, was one of his homes, which, after becoming disenfranchised with the workings of Hollywood, he purchased in 1965.
He lived there for 14 years, and it was from there that he worked on A Clockwork Orange and The Shining — for which production took place almost exclusively at the nearby EMI Elstree Studios. Known for controversies that have come to light in recent years, especially in relation to the treatment of Kubrick's star, Shelley Duvall — whom he isolated in an attempt to make her acting more authentic — The Shining is, nevertheless, one of the most famous horror movies of all time.
The production, editing and distribution, as well as the development of special effects techniques and adaption of cameras and lenses for Barry Lyndon and 2001: A Space Odyssey also took place while he was living at Abbots Mead. Steven Spencer, of Savills Rickmansworth called it ‘rare for somewhere to have such a direct link to filmmaking unless it’s been used as a location for shoots’.
‘The close proximity to Elstree Studios made it the perfect base for Kubrick and his family, but he also worked a lot from home — carefully managing all aspects of four films from his extraordinary body of work from within its four walls.
‘It’s a wonderful opportunity to own a true piece of filmmaking history that helped shape some of the most iconic films in cinema.’ The house comes with a blue plaque to commemorate the time Kubrick spent living there.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
With more than two acres of grounds, the nine-bedroom estate has been extended and modified over the years and now offers over 7,700 sq ft of accommodation over its three floors.
Large windows and high ceilings ensure plenty of light while old-fashioned fireplaces give the property that slight spooky, gothic feel — worthy of a home that saw the making of one of the most famous horror movies of all time.
There is also a heated swimming pool, pool house with sauna, two greenhouses and an orchard, for if you need to relax after watching one of Kubrick’s many lauded, yet psychologically disturbing, films.
A single garage attached to the late Victorian property has a two-bedroom apartment on its first floor and the property also includes Abbots Mead Lodge — a 3,200 sq ft detached four-bedroom house with its own private garden, perfect for hosting movie-fan guests.
Unsurprisingly, it’s well connected, given that Kubrick must have often had to travel to London to work, with Elstree and Borehamwood nearby and the A1, M1 and M25 all only a short drive away. Personally, I think you’d have to have your eyes wide shut to be sleeping on this property.
Abbots Mead is on the market with Savills for £6.95 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
-
-
Dollar Cove's name gets it all wrong — it's a Cornwall beach that's worth a million
Ben Lerwill takes a look at the West Country beach which has a rich history.
By Ben Lerwill Published
-
‘If you’re second, you’re the first loser’: F1 Academy Champion Abbi Pulling on winning, filming with Netflix and what it will take for a woman to race in Formula 1
Last year, Abbi Pulling was the undisputed champion of F1 Academy’s second season. Now, she’s the star of a new Drive To Survive-style Netflix series.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Five simply magical homes for sale, from £1m to £10m, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some of the best homes to come to market via Country Life this week includes a stunning Georgian manor house near Dorchester.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A former artist's studio for sale in Chelsea that could become the finest home in SW3
The history is there, the structure is there, now it just needs transforming into perfection.
By James Fisher Published
-
Crenellations and the mod cons at this gloriously practical Devon castle
Situated in the hamlet of Charles, St Petroc is a fabulously fun four-bedroom home.
By James Fisher Published
-
Re-lighthouse my fire: This secluded Scottish lighthouse conversion with views of the Old Man of Hoy could be your new home
Holborn Head Lighthouse in Scrabster, Caithness, is B-listed and — best of all — comes with a cosy studio in its former fog-horn shed.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
A picture-perfect Cotswolds manor house with magical gardens and an ancient orchard
The Manor House in Blockley is a wonderful family home that offers seclusion, privacy and beauty with a location on the edge of a charming village.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
An elegant country house that comes with 63 gloriously unspoilt acres of Devon, and 400 fascinating years of history
Penny Churchill takes a look at the beautiful Hudscott Manor.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A tranquil cottage in Essex where Grayson Perry used to do his paper round
Great Bardfield was home to a variety of famous artists, and with properties such as Vine Cottage, it's not difficult to understand why.
By James Fisher Published
-
A home of horticultural and architectural grandeur for sale near Banbury
Reception and bedrooms on the inside, garden rooms by Lanning Roper on the outside.
By Penny Churchill Published