This property is a scream: Stanley Kubrick’s former Hertfordshire home, where he worked on The Shining, is up for sale

A quick skim of the pages of A Clockwork Orange or The Shining proves one thing: only one kind one person would want to make these into a film, and that’s a person that clearly needs to get out more. Stanley Kubrick was one such man, famous for adapting both of these classic novels for the big screen.

One place where he must have spent rather a lot of his time was his former Hertfordshire home, which is on the market with Savills for a guide price of £6,950,000.

Although he was born in New York City, the American was clearly not immune to the charms of Watford, spending more than half of his life living in nearby Hertfordshire. Abbots Mead on Barnet Lane, Elstree, was one of his homes, which, after becoming disenfranchised with the workings of Hollywood, he purchased in 1965.

He lived there for 14 years, and it was from there that he worked on A Clockwork Orange and The Shining — for which production took place almost exclusively at the nearby EMI Elstree Studios. Known for controversies that have come to light in recent years, especially in relation to the treatment of Kubrick's star, Shelley Duvall — whom he isolated in an attempt to make her acting more authentic — The Shining is, nevertheless, one of the most famous horror movies of all time.

Jack Nicholson being not very nice in The Shining. (Image credit: FlixPix/Getty Images)

Stanley Kubrick on the set of A Clockwork Orange. (Image credit: Masheter Movie Archive/Alamy)

The production, editing and distribution, as well as the development of special effects techniques and adaption of cameras and lenses for Barry Lyndon and 2001: A Space Odyssey also took place while he was living at Abbots Mead. Steven Spencer, of Savills Rickmansworth called it ‘rare for somewhere to have such a direct link to filmmaking unless it’s been used as a location for shoots’.

‘The close proximity to Elstree Studios made it the perfect base for Kubrick and his family, but he also worked a lot from home — carefully managing all aspects of four films from his extraordinary body of work from within its four walls.

‘It’s a wonderful opportunity to own a true piece of filmmaking history that helped shape some of the most iconic films in cinema.’ The house comes with a blue plaque to commemorate the time Kubrick spent living there.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Savills)

(Image credit: Savills)

With more than two acres of grounds, the nine-bedroom estate has been extended and modified over the years and now offers over 7,700 sq ft of accommodation over its three floors.

Large windows and high ceilings ensure plenty of light while old-fashioned fireplaces give the property that slight spooky, gothic feel — worthy of a home that saw the making of one of the most famous horror movies of all time.

There is also a heated swimming pool, pool house with sauna, two greenhouses and an orchard, for if you need to relax after watching one of Kubrick’s many lauded, yet psychologically disturbing, films.

(Image credit: Savills)

(Image credit: Savills)

A single garage attached to the late Victorian property has a two-bedroom apartment on its first floor and the property also includes Abbots Mead Lodge — a 3,200 sq ft detached four-bedroom house with its own private garden, perfect for hosting movie-fan guests.

Unsurprisingly, it’s well connected, given that Kubrick must have often had to travel to London to work, with Elstree and Borehamwood nearby and the A1, M1 and M25 all only a short drive away. Personally, I think you’d have to have your eyes wide shut to be sleeping on this property.

Abbots Mead is on the market with Savills for £6.95 million. For more information and pictures, click here.