Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

A glorious home in a water tower overlooking Suffolk's finest seaside town

The Water Tower on Priors Hill Road in Aldeburgh stands out in more ways than one

Images of the Water Tower in Aldeburgh, Suffolk
There are more windows than you might think
(Image credit: Savills)
James Fisher's avatar
By
published
in Features

It is somewhat telling that I am no longer surprised by homes that shouldn’t be homes. I suppose it comes with the territory of talking to agents and telling them that I would like to write about ‘some weird stuff’. We all enjoy the idea of a house with history, both in its bricks and owners, but we also enjoy looking at water towers and the like and wondering what it would be like to live in one.

So, to Suffolk, where Savills have a water tower, known as The Water Tower, for sale for £2.75 million. I am from Suffolk, and I have been to Aldeburgh, where the Water Tower is, and I have seen it. But now I get to see inside, and so do you.

Images of the Water Tower in Aldeburgh, Suffolk

(Image credit: Savills)

Images of the Water Tower in Aldeburgh, Suffolk

(Image credit: Savills)

Priors Hill Road is probably the nicest street in Aldeburgh, which is itself one of Suffolk’s nicest seaside towns. Not only are you already on a hill, you are also in a water tower, so you truly have the opportunity to lord it over everyone. Or just take in the nice views of the seaside.

The Water Tower was converted into a home in 2017, before which it was a water tower. It offers six bedrooms, four bathrooms and five reception rooms over six floors (eight if you include the terrace and the basement), but thankfully there is a lift.

Image 1 of 8
Images of the Water Tower in Aldeburgh, Suffolk
(Image credit: Savills)

The ground floor has been extended and enhanced to create a large kitchen/dining room space, a separate sitting room and two bedrooms, meaning you can live entirely on the ground floor, if you so wish. Everything is sleek and modern, combining the building’s Victorian past with contemporary amenities to create a comfortable entertaining and living space.

But where’s the fun in owning a water tower (or, indeed, The Water Tower), if you don’t go up. As you ascend, you will find more bedrooms (thankfully with a bathroom on each floor), as well as a further drawing room (second floor) and studio space (sixth floor).

Images of the Water Tower in Aldeburgh, Suffolk

(Image credit: Savills)

There’s something quite charming about the modular living provided by a water tower house. Fun, exciting, and well designed, it’s also always pleasing to see old buildings being given a second chance. And, in Aldeburgh, where things can be a bit ‘the same’, it stands out in more ways than one.

The Water Tower is for sale with Savills for £2.75 million. For more information and pictures, click here

James Fisher
James Fisher
Deputy Digital Editor

James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸