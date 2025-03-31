A well-connected rural playground with 23 acres on the edge of the South Downs National Park
Old House Farm is an impressive family home with a wealth of amenities that would inspire any rural passion.
Although Old House Farm, just north of the village of Wisborough Green in West Sussex, doesn’t sit within the boundaries of the South Downs National Park, it’s only a few miles outside and still firmly ticks the rural-location box.
Standing in 23 acres, it is a five-minute drive from the village, which has a post office, pub, a cricket pitch and a primary school, and there is direct access from Old House Farm through woodland to a large network of walks, running trails and bridleways. Alongside three stables, paddocks and a well-kept ménage, the gardens feature a covered sitting area, a large area of immaculate lawn, a heated outdoor swimming pool with its own sun terrace and a hard tennis court. The Guildford office of Strutt & Parker is asking £2.75m.
The house, which is set down a long driveway, has at its heart a 37ft kitchen/breakfast room with white and natural-wood cabinetry, an Aga and French doors opening to the garden. Leading off is a series of useful service rooms, including a pantry, utility, boot or dog room and a cellar.
Upstairs, there are five well-presented double bedrooms, including the principal, which has his-and-hers dressing rooms and a large bathroom. There is a separate one-bedroom cottage in the garden that could be used as a space for guests, a nanny or discrete family accommodation.
In addition to the shops and services in Wisborough Green, nearby Loxwood has a village butcher, surgery and school; West Wittering’s sandy beach is less than an hour’s drive away. For those who need to travel to London, there are direct services to Victoria from Billingshurst, which take about an hour and 10 minutes.
Anyone wishing to drive into the capital has the choice between two main roads, the A23 and the M3, and Gatwick Airport is a 35-minute journey from the house.
Old House Farm is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2.75 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
