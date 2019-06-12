An idyllic millhouse set in a picture-perfect slice of Hampshire countryside

A delightful home near Odiham has come up for sale with land, stables, a river full of fish and a bridge, all within easy reach of London.

Few settings are more idyllic than the grounds at Whitewater Mill, near Odiham, where this wonderfully-situated house is for sale with almost 30 acres of land at £1.6 million.

Approached down a long drive bordered by pasture, the Grade II-listed, 18th-century house opens onto the mill pond, with many rooms enjoying views of the water and the woodland beyond.

The house itself is well-kept and full of period features, including beamed ceilings, huge fireplaces and a recently re-done kitchen with an Aga.

Unusually, the main open-plan living, dining and eating space is on the first floor of the property — a lovely room with all sorts of homely touches such as the bookshelves built into the walls and across doorways. This is very evidently an extremely well-loved home.

On the ground floor below there is a separate dining room with views of the mill wheels, which are used as a cellar.

The ground floor level has an en-suite bedroom, while the other three bedrooms are up the second floor. Two are en-suite, and there is also a separate bathroom.

Outside, a decking area looks out towards the formal gardens, the mill race and the River Whitewater, on which the property has 650 yards of fishing rights.

The main house itself is just part of the package, however: there is also a two-bedroom cottage and various outbuildings included in the sale. There is a stable, a barn, a wine store and a home office.

Beyond the garden, there are areas of woodland and rough grassland, as well as a bridge across the river to finish off the idyllic countryside feel of the place.

Considering the location – Odiham is just off the M3, and a short drive from Farnham — this feels like an impressive amount of property at the price.

Whitewater Mill is for sale via Knight Frank at £1.6m — see more pictures and details.