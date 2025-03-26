Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

A historic villa for sale on the Via Nomentana worthy of Rome's rich history

Three floors, lots of balconies, and a private garden in one of Rome's loveliest neighbourhoods.

A villa in Rome on the Via Nomentana
(Image credit: Savills)
James Fisher's avatar
By
published
in Features

I have been lucky enough to live in some of the world’s better cities. New York and London have both been home for me. I have visited many others: Melbourne, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, to name a few. It’s always difficult to know what to expect the first time you visit a ‘great city’. What makes them so special? Why do they deserve to be listed as timezones or on the bottom of a fancy fashion label.

One, however, made instant sense, and that was Rome. It is a great city, not least because it once conquered most of Europe, but because you can immediately feel that history. The buildings radiate culture, every turn down a side street a reminder of a civilisation that spanned centuries thousands of years ago. It is profoundly wonderful.

You would hope that the property in such a place would be of a similar standard; layers upon layers of history, from the Romans to the corrupt and powerful families of the Renaissance and beyond. Looking at this property on the Via Nomentana — for sale with Savills for €5.1 million — it is hard to argue otherwise.

Image 1 of 4
A villa in Rome on the Via Nomentana
(Image credit: Savills)

First impressions count, as we know, and it’s hard not to be immediately impressed by this entrance hall and staircase. All that classic Italian flair is here: the trompe l’oeil, the rich columns, the red carpet and fine ironwork of the railings, the marble.

These grand spaces are littered throughout the ground and first floors, boasting high ceilings and plenty of period features. It is perhaps not surprising that this property has been used in film and television.

On the second floor, you will find a more casual living space, with a large living area, a dining room, kitchen and bathroom. Furthermore, the property offers a plethora of balconies, giving great views of this rich city from all angles.

Image 1 of 4
A villa in Rome on the Via Nomentana
(Image credit: Savills)

Outside, a grand garden provides the entrance to the property, which is itself set back from the main street. Providing plenty of space to entertain, or just a barrier from the noise, it offers plenty of potential. As does the property as a whole, which would benefit from a bit of TLC throughout.

But Rome’s great trick is that not everything need be new. There is charm and elegance and excitement in rich history and tradition. And of being a part of it.

This property on the Via Nomentana is for sale with Savills for €5.1 million. For more information and pictures, click here.

James Fisher
James Fisher
Deputy Digital Editor

James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.

Read more
Athenian Legacy property pictures
This elegant Greek villa offers would-be buyers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the shadow of the Acropolis
Images of a house overlooking Cap Ferat
Gaze over Cap Ferrat in this four-bedroom French villa
Photographs of the exterior and interior of 12 The Paragon in Bath
A Grade I-listed Georgian townhouse that's part of the fabric of Bath's history
Property for Sale
An idyllic Hampstead mansion whose price has risen nine times faster than inflation — and it's not hard to see why
YbmTjYnv4xMD7NrctqTwdG.jpg
A sublime restored Georgian family home in one of north London's most exciting areas
Images of the penthouse and garden at Campden House
A £15m Kensington penthouse with a Mediterranean-style ‘garden in the sky’
Latest in International property guides
A villa in Rome on the Via Nomentana
A historic villa for sale on the Via Nomentana worthy of Rome's rich history
Athenian Legacy property pictures
This elegant Greek villa offers would-be buyers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the shadow of the Acropolis
Almancil Loulé house facade at sunset
A sleek, seven-bedroom villa with a wine cave, wellness space and a 20-person Jacuzzi
Snowy Trees on Aspen Mountain
Aspen v Whistler: Where's the best place to buy a ski property in North America?
Lord Byron in Albanese costume by Thomas Phililips. English Poet, 1788-1824. Music based on his works written by VERDI (Due Foscari; Corsaro); DONIZETTI (Marino Faliero, Parsina); LISZT (Tasso); BERLIOZ (Corsaire; Harold en Italie). SCHUMANN, TCHAIKOVSKY (Manfred); SCHOENBERG (Ode to Napoleon); MUSSORGSKY(Sennacherib) etc (Photo by Culture Club/Getty Images)
Byron, Shelley and how the Georgian proto-jet set turned Grand Tours into lives abroad
House for sale in France
31 majestic properties around the world, from log cabins and chateaux to swish city pads, as seen in Country Life
Latest in Features
Aquamarine and diamond tiara
How Cartier became ‘the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers’
A villa in Rome on the Via Nomentana
A historic villa for sale on the Via Nomentana worthy of Rome's rich history
dogs on Country Life 26 March 2025
Country Life 26 March 2025
Jade tiled bathroom
A tub carved from a single block of San Marino marble — and nine more beautiful things for the ultimate bathroom
Images of Edwardian Ashton House, near Chard
Eight bedrooms of unlisted Edwardian elegance with sweeping views of Somerset
Iron Age artefacts
Archaeologists in North Yorkshire discover ‘the biggest and most important Iron Age hoard ever found in Britain’
You might also like
View More ▸