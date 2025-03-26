A historic villa for sale on the Via Nomentana worthy of Rome's rich history
Three floors, lots of balconies, and a private garden in one of Rome's loveliest neighbourhoods.
I have been lucky enough to live in some of the world’s better cities. New York and London have both been home for me. I have visited many others: Melbourne, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, to name a few. It’s always difficult to know what to expect the first time you visit a ‘great city’. What makes them so special? Why do they deserve to be listed as timezones or on the bottom of a fancy fashion label.
One, however, made instant sense, and that was Rome. It is a great city, not least because it once conquered most of Europe, but because you can immediately feel that history. The buildings radiate culture, every turn down a side street a reminder of a civilisation that spanned centuries thousands of years ago. It is profoundly wonderful.
You would hope that the property in such a place would be of a similar standard; layers upon layers of history, from the Romans to the corrupt and powerful families of the Renaissance and beyond. Looking at this property on the Via Nomentana — for sale with Savills for €5.1 million — it is hard to argue otherwise.
First impressions count, as we know, and it’s hard not to be immediately impressed by this entrance hall and staircase. All that classic Italian flair is here: the trompe l’oeil, the rich columns, the red carpet and fine ironwork of the railings, the marble.
These grand spaces are littered throughout the ground and first floors, boasting high ceilings and plenty of period features. It is perhaps not surprising that this property has been used in film and television.
On the second floor, you will find a more casual living space, with a large living area, a dining room, kitchen and bathroom. Furthermore, the property offers a plethora of balconies, giving great views of this rich city from all angles.
Outside, a grand garden provides the entrance to the property, which is itself set back from the main street. Providing plenty of space to entertain, or just a barrier from the noise, it offers plenty of potential. As does the property as a whole, which would benefit from a bit of TLC throughout.
But Rome’s great trick is that not everything need be new. There is charm and elegance and excitement in rich history and tradition. And of being a part of it.
This property on the Via Nomentana is for sale with Savills for €5.1 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
