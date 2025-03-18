A sleek, seven-bedroom villa with a wine cave, wellness space and a 20-person Jacuzzi

Few likely predicted what the marshland that’s now Quinta do Lago, in Portugal’s Algarve region, could and would go on to become, some 45 years ago. And who can blame them? The original 1,360-acre site contained the ruins of an old farmhouse, a stone pine forest and the holiday resort of Vale do Lobo. And the country’s politics were still unstable: 1968 marked the end of António de Oliveira Salazar’s rule (he presided over one of the longest-lived authoritarian regimes in modern Europe), but the Portuguese Colonial War was ongoing. Not exactly prime building and investment conditions.

Enter André Jordan who, before his death in 2024, spoke often about how when he looked out across the parcel of largely undeveloped southern Portuguese land for the first time, he knew instantly what it could become. Jordan moved quickly, building golf courses and necessary infrastructure and establishing Quinta do Lago as one of Europe’s leading golf and real estate resorts. Today, he is billed as ‘the father of Portuguese tourism’.

Development of the resort — now under the ownership of Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien — continues to this day, including the construction of this seven-bedroom villa which has sea views, and is walking distance from some of the area’s best restaurants and the beach.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood) (Image credit: John D Wood)

Almancil Loulé, all clean angles and floor-to-ceiling glass, was designed by Jutta Hoehn — the brains behind many of Quinta do Lago’s newer properties. Futuristic features of note include a floating gas fireplace, an electric front door and electronically-controlled glass walls which open out onto a poolside terrace that’s perfectly set-up for alfresco dining.

The entire first floor is reserved for the primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom (look out for the micro cement finish) and private terrace (elevated seating, firepit) — but you’ll have to divide your time between that and the sprawling rooftop one which has a 20-person jacuzzi and a mini kitchen for late-night entertaining.

It rains very little in the Algarve — and chiefly between November and March — but the house does come equipped with an additional indoor pool, bar area, wine cave, a gym and a home cinema, Turkish bath, sauna and a massage area — which should keep you busy as and when the sun decides to take a day off.

The best bit? It comes fully furnished, right down to a fully-stocked kitchen (induction hob, two ovens, a wine fridge, a Delonghi coffee making station) — so you can get on with holidaying in style.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Outside, you’ll find a carriage driveway, large garage with car turntable and an infinity swimming pool with an overflow feature that runs down to the lower garden.

Almancil Loulé is for sale with John D Wood for €23,500,000 (about £20 million). For more information and pictures, click here.