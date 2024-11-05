Live the life of Rivals in this house on Tetbury Green

Whether you read the book, watched the TV show, or just want to live in a nice house in the Cotswolds, this townhouse might be for you.
There are no secrets between you and me, dear reader. And that is why, it is with a heavy heart, I must admit something. I have not read any books by Jilly Cooper. I have certainly not read Rivals. And I have not watched the new tv show. I should really be handing in my tweed jacket and my badge.
But, perhaps I can make it up to you, by bringing to your attention this home in Tetbury. You may know Tetbury as the local village of King Charles III. But you can forget that now. It is also the fictional town of Cotchester, transformed last summer for the filming of the Disney+ show. They even put banners welcoming Margaret Thatcher for the occasion, which is odd as it wasn’t even Hallowe’en when they filmed it.
Right, yes, the house. It’s called 19 The Green, it costs £1.15 million, it’s on with Knight Frank and it’s in the heart of Tetbury/Cotchester, depending on how much you want to cosplay. There are four bedrooms, two reception rooms, and two bathrooms over the three floors, so plenty of space for guests, a family, or to have affairs, which is what I’m reliably told is what happens in the book/tv show.
The property is a very typical Cotswold townhouse, that has been recently refurbished to an exacting standard throughout. The ground floor is occupied by a large sitting/dining room, with a kitchen and study to the rear, as well as a courtyard garden. Two bedrooms occupy the first and second floors, while there are two cellars, just in case you need more space for wine/affairs.
Naturally, the town of Tetbury is one of the jewels of the Cotswolds, with all the amenities you could desire. After all, The King does live nearby.
James Fisher is the deputy digital editor of countrylife.co.uk. He lives in London, and is waiting for someone to give him a Disney+ subscription so he can see what all the fuss is about.
