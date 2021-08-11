A family home with fabulous grounds close to good schools in West Dulwich

Spanning almost 3,500sq ft, this Victorian house in Lovelace Road, Dulwich, has scope to be further extended.

Set in West Dulwich, within easy reach of both some of the area’s best schools and the shops and restaurants of Dulwich village, this large Victorian home on Lovelace Road is perfect for a family. For sale through Knight Frank at an asking price of £2.25 million, it originally dates from 1899, and has kept intact many period features, from decorative plasterwork to fine fireplaces.

The about 3,500sq ft interiors span three floors. On the ground floor are five reception rooms

have six bedrooms, five reception rooms, including a formal drawing room, an elegant dining room and a large, lovely conservatory, as well as the kitchen. There’s scope to extend, too, subject to the usual consents.

The first floor features five well-proportioned bedrooms. A magnificent, vaulted billiard room and one more bedroom take up the top floor.

Outside, the gardens are beautifully landscaped and house a detached triple garage.

This house in Lovelac e Road is for sale at £2.25 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

West Dulwich: What you need to know

Location: West Dulwich is about 13 minutes by train to Victoria and nearby Tulse Hill is about 20 minutes to London Bridge

West Dulwich is about 13 minutes by train to Victoria and nearby Tulse Hill is about 20 minutes to London Bridge Atmosphere: First mentioned in 967, the entire Dulwich area is rich in history, although much of the village grew from the 17th century, after Edward Alleynbought the Manor of Dulwich, and even more during the Georgian and Victorian era, when the area became a magnet for wealthy buyers in search of green space. Find out more on Dulwich

First mentioned in 967, the entire Dulwich area is rich in history, although much of the village grew from the 17th century, after Edward Alleynbought the Manor of Dulwich, and even more during the Georgian and Victorian era, when the area became a magnet for wealthy buyers in search of green space. Find out more on Dulwich Things to do : Visit the Dulwich Picture Gallery, take a walk in the many local parks, including Dulwich Park and enjoy shopping and entertainment in nearby Dulwich Village

: Visit the Dulwich Picture Gallery, take a walk in the many local parks, including Dulwich Park and enjoy shopping and entertainment in nearby Dulwich Village Schools: The area has huge selection of high-performing schools, including Dulwich College.

Find more properties in the area.