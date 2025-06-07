Vibrant colours and exquisite taste make this three-bedroom London townhouse sing

There are few parts of south London that are as pleasant to spend a sunny afternoon as West Square in Kennington. Rows upon rows of Grade II-listed Georgian homes, each bubbling with character, surrounding one of London’s most exclusive green spaces. How the other half live.

So desirable is it, in fact, that it is extremely rare for properties on the square to come up for sale. Even rarer still for a property as well appointed as this one, the location of which is only exceeded by the excellence of its interiors. For sale with Knight Frank for £2.5 million.

Do you like colours? I like colours. I do not, however, like colours as much as the owner of this home, who has created a symphony of light and pastel in this three bedroom home. They might perhaps be some of the most exciting and interesting interiors I have ever seen in a home for sale.

Clearly I am not alone in believing this, for the property has featured in a plethora of coffee table books, English, French and Italian interiors magazines and a number of films and tv shows, including The Crown. Looking at the pictures, it’s not hard to see why.

As much as we can lust over the beauty and provenance of the furniture and the paintings, sadly we must focus on the home itself. Set over five floors, it offers a large kitchen, dining room, conservatory and garden on the lower ground floor, while a double reception room, lounge and home office make up the ground and first floors. Three bedrooms can be found on the remaining two floors.

The garden is of a typical size for a London property so central, but has clearly been crafted with the same keen eye for detail that can be found indoors, with regimented raised beds and areas for entertaining. The devil is in the details, and no detail has been overlooked here.

The location, as discussed, is magnificent. Should you ever decide to leave the peaceful idyll of West Square, the many amenities of Kennington, Elephant and Castle and South London are well within easy reach, as are Kennington and Oval tube stations.

This three-bedroom home on West Square, SE11, is for sale with Knight Frank for £2.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here.