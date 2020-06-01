Moving to the West Country? Three superb country houses for sale in Somerset, Devon and Dorset

James Fisher picks out three of the finest homes for sale right now in the West Country.

Grade II-listed Coat House, nestled within the village of Coat, not far from Martock, is the ideal family home for those looking to go west.

With six bedrooms, four reception rooms, landscaped gardens, outbuildings and a swimming pool all within its five acres, the property is the perfect mix of space and privacy within a village setting.

Inside, the house is a symphony in stone and, although it maintains a variety of period features, it has been finished to a high and modern standard. Various formal areas in the gardens allow them to be appreciated year round.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Stedcombe House is what I would call ‘one for the purists’, but is perhaps more eloquently described by agent George Nares, who calls it ‘the finest representation of a William and Mary house I have been fortunate to visit’.

The Grade I-listed house was originally built in the 17th century, but fell into an ‘appalling state of decay’, before it was rescued and restored by the current owner.

Mathemeticians and historians rejoice, as within the red-brick exterior, with its Portland stone quoins, plinth, string and window surrounds, you’ll find eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, five reception rooms and lashings of period features.

Outside, Stedcombe sits in 20 acres of private grounds and parkland on the eastern slope of the Axe Valley.

For sale with Savills and Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

For those looking to dip their toes into the West Country, without fully committing to a long drive should you wish to visit your friends elsewhere in the South, you won’t find much better than Old Cann Rectory in Dorset.

The Grade II-listed property is built of local greenstone with a slate roof and the front of the house, with its large bay windows, faces south-west, offering plenty of light and beguiling views over the established gardens. Inside, you’ll find six bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms over its three floors.

Situated in the heart of Shaftesbury, the house makes the most of terrific views over the Blackmore Vale countryside, as well as offering easy access to cafes, restaurants, a supermarket and a small hospital.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.