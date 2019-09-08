Nine wonderful homes from £350,000 to £11 million, as seen in Country Life

Enjoy our round-up of places new to the market in the last week or two, including an amazing property in Aberdeenshire.

Attractive principal house including 3 reception rooms, 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Commercial interests including Edwardian mansion house with 16 en suite bedrooms, 18.4 MW wind farm, in hand and let farms. 11 further estate dwellings, commercial forestry and amenity woodlands, fishing on the River Don, superb driven pheasant and partridge shooting country, walked up grouse shooting and deer stalking.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A striking, spacious and light country home using timber cladding and Cumbrian slate to marvellous effect. 3 reception rooms, 2 en suite bedrooms, further guest bedroom, study/bedroom and integral garage.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Set amidst beautifully landscaped grounds with exceptional far reaching views over the open countryside. 4 reception rooms, 3 en suite bedrooms, further bedroom/study, wellness room with sauna, wine cellar and luxury garaging for up to 12 cars.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Seton Castle is a fully restored, opulent but welcoming family home surrounded by 13 acres of private gardens and parkland. The main castle includes 3 principal reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, library, vaulted playroom, billiard room, office, music room and wine cellar. Castle wings include two 3 bedroom guest/staff cottages, hideaway bedroom suite, cinema room, gym with mezzanine, further office, stable bar, coach house, stables and garaging.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique Victorian country residence offering income earning potential in a rural settingin Strixton. There is an extensive traditional courtyard with a range of outbuildings, as well as modern farm buildings.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Superb first floor apartment within Arthurstone House with period features and a wonderful outlook over the gardens. 2 reception rooms, master bedroom suite, 2 further bedrooms, guest bathroom, utility room, carport, garage and shared grounds of about 35 acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive house in a secluded setting close to the centre of Melrose, a desirable and accessible Borders town. Immaculate interiors with light and spacious accommodation throughout. 4 reception rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 14m swimming pool, sauna, spa pool, private gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Wonderful residential estate with superb outlook over the Campsie Fells, stunning internal features and additional cottages. 9 reception rooms, 9 bedrooms, 6 bath/shower rooms (3 en suite), 2 dressing rooms, gym, boiler room, plant room, washroom, additional cottage, home office, double garage, log store, garden, grounds and woodland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding views over the Lothians and the Forth Estuary. 5 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, stables, 5 loose boxes, tack room, outdoor arena, 2 converted cottages, outbuildings with loft room, enclosed garden, paddock, woodland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.