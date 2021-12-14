Oceanus, Mustique: A magnificent Caribbean home for sale with glorious views, and pools for every time of the day

This beautiful home on the island community paradise of Mustique offers all you could wish for.

Moorish architecture meets magnificent views at Oceanus, an extraordinary house built by Swedish architect Arne Hasselqvist in Mustique’s Endeavour Hills.

The six bedroom suites look out towards either the sea or the hills — the master suite, with its own plunge pool, is especially attractive.

There are two indoor reception rooms and multiple areas for outdoor entertaining, linked by walkways and interspersed with two pools: one that’s a west-facing infinity pool, and the other a 34ft one that looks to the north-east, specifically to get the early morning sunshine. How’s that for attention to detail?

Mustique is a fascinating place: it’s a private island community, a 1,400-acre dot on the map in the Grenadines that has an interesting history.

It was bought in 1958 by Lord Glenconner, and one of the first owners of a plot of land was Princess Margaret. Indeed, Lord Glenconner’s wife, Anne, even became a lady-in-waiting for Princess Margaret. (She recently spoke to Country Life about that experience, and has woven many of her tales into the books which she now writes).

In any case the island is famous for the heady cocktail of high society and rock royalty that have come here over the years, with many finding it an ideal place to let their hair down safe from paparazzi and autograph hunters. Mick Jagger, the late David Bowie (who lived here for five years) and Bryan Adams are among those who’ve visited regularly, while there is still a royal presence: HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have become regulars.

Be warned though: this is a place for relaxing rather than a WFH base. In fact, Bowie sold his home on Mustique in the 1990s having apparently found it so peaceful and idyllic that he failed to get any work done!

Oceanus is for sale via Knight Frank $16 million (about £11.91 million) — see more pictures and details.