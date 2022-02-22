One of of the finest homes in Worcester has come up for sale — and it’s a glorious blend of 1820s and 2020s

White, bright and sure to delight, 41 Britannia Square looks like the sort of property you’d find in the sunny Hollywood Hills or possibly the Hamptons, but lucky for us it can actually be found closer to home, in an historic 19th century square in the centre of Worcester.

The white Stucco façade, iron balustrade balcony and window shutters are the bow and ribbon on the outside of a gift that you just know is going to be good.

No detail has been left untouched in the complete renovation of 41 Britannia Square, which is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.65 million.

A pillared gated entrance and gravel driveway leads past the south-facing lawn to the front of the property, which approaches the Doric-style portico entrance, flanked by imposing columns.

The utmost level of quality and attention has been applied to all aspects of the recent total renovation, from the (less glamorous but important) new boiler, replumbing and rewiring, to the couture fabrics from Christian Lacroix and De Le Cuona, New England shutters and plush carpets from IT Classics.

Originating from the 1820s, the townhouse oozes 19th century charm, with all the trimmings of a contemporary and elegant abode.

High ceilings, sash windows, ceiling roses and decorative friezes meet with perfectly-paired furniture by Timothy Oulton, Julian Chichester and Roche Bobois — all of which, most will be pleased to hear, can be purchased via separate negotiation.

Perfect for those with a move-straight-in attitude.

The property is laid out over three floors, with a Russell Alexander fitted kitchen/breakfast room, dining room and wine store found on the lower grounds floor. Doors from the kitchen lead out to the south-facing paved terrace.

A winding brick staircase leads from the lower ground floor up to a garden room, which opens up to the enclosed, paved rear courtyard which is the perfect spot for al fresco entertaining.

Attached to the property is a one-bed apartment that can be accessed via Back Lane North. The two-storey dwelling also has a kitchen fitted by Russell Alexander, a sitting room, plus bedroom and bathroom (with a roll top bath) on the first floor.

Access onto the rear courtyard makes this the perfect guest accommodation.

The four bedrooms are located on the first floor, including the master suite — which overlooks Britannia Square — a guest en-suite, a two further bedrooms and family bathroom. Completing the space is a large, carpeted attic space provides excellent storage space.

41 Britannia Square is luxurious, elegant family home with the finest interiors and a superb location within Worcester’s conservation area of Britannia Square.

41 Britannia Square is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.65 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Worcester: What you need to know

Location: In the heart of Worcester city centre. Cheltenham is 25 miles away and Birmingham 31 miles. Train stations are located at Worcester Forestgate Street and Worcester Shrub Hill. The M5 is also just a short distance away.

Atmosphere: Historic Britannia Square is a highly desirable location within the city, forming part of a conservation area. The houses form a handsome collective appearance, yet each have their own unique style and flair. Worcester is a cathedral city with a prestigious university and surrounded by beautiful landscape.

Things to do: Footpaths lead along the River Severn to the cricket ground and cathedral, whilst the Worcester Racecourse is just a short distance away.

Schools: RGS Worcester and King’s School are both within walking distance from the property.

