‘One of the finest houses in Truro’ is on the market for the first time in over 40 years — and it won’t disappoint

With views over Truro Cathedral, just under 8,000sq ft of sumptuous accommodation plus 1.5 acres of mature gardens, Comprigney House is a truly breathtaking property on Cornwall's south coast.

Down in Cornwall, Falmouth-based Jonathan Cunliffe quotes a guide price of £2m for one of Truro’s landmark houses, Grade II-listed Comprigney House, which stands behind walled gardens on the favoured north side of Truro, with panoramic views over the cathedral city. The house dates from the 16th century when it was a manor on the Duke of Arundel’s estate.

In 1718, it was the birthplace of the Rev Thomas Vivian, whose son, John, is regarded as the founder of the Cornish copper trade. John’s son, Sir Richard Hussey Vivian, distinguished himself at Waterloo and became Baron Vivian of Glynn and Truro, and was twice MP for Truro.

The house remained with his heirs before passing to William Mitchell who died there in 1845. Requisitioned by the US Army during the Second World War, Comprigney House was acquired in 1980 by Geofrey and Heather Miller, founders of the eponymous firm of estate agents Miller and Son.

The house, set in 1½ acres of delightful gardens, offers more than 7,800sq ft of accommodation including four good reception rooms, six/seven bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Comprigney House is currently on the market via Jonathan Cunliffe with a guide price of £2 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Truro: What you need to know

Location: On the south Cornwall coast, about 11 miles north from Falmouth and 15 miles south west of St Austell. Train services run from here to London Paddington, including the overnight sleeper service.

Atmosphere: Pretty cobbled streets wind around Truro, which is filled with an eclectic mix of restaurants, cafes, bars, art galleries, museums and shops and the iconic Cathedral.

Things to do: Whether its exploring the Cathedral city, participating in one of the numerous sports clubs, getting out to discover the glorious beaches, surfing, sailing or walking the south west coast path, there is plenty to keep everyone happy!

Schools: St Mary’s C of E School, Truro School, Archbishop Benson C of E Primary School and Truro and Penwith College are all well-regarded in the area.

