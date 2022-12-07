‘One of the most pristine properties in the Pacific Northwest’ is now up for sale for $14 million — and you may recognise the seller

Patrick Duffy is an American actor best known for playing Bobby in Dallas. His 390 acre estate — The Duffy Ranch, in Oregon — is now on the market.

Fans of the long-running US sitcom series Dallas will be all too familiar with Bobby, played by Patrick Duffy, who, (spoiler-alert) famously ‘came back to life’ in a shower scene, after he was killed off in an earlier season.

The show ran from the late 70’s, throughout the 80’s and 90’s, before making a return to screens in 2012-2014. Duffy also featured in the two spin-off movies based on the popular series.

The Duffy Ranch, located just outside Medford, Oregon, on America’s Pacific Northwest coast, has been the home of Patrick Duffy for the past three decades and is said to be ‘one of the most pristine properties’ in this area, according to selling agents Sotheby’s.

It’s now on the market for $14 million (approximately £11.4 million at the time of writing).

Tucked up deep within mature trees, just metres back from the Rogue River, Duffy Ranch is almost undetectable from the sky. Concealed in the canopies and enclosed within approximately 390 acres of land that include two miles of river frontage.

There are 14 ‘parcels’ of land within The Duffy Ranch, with seven homes in total which offer lucrative rental income. There are also two guest homes, plus a two-acre ‘recreation pond.’

The primary residence sits within 79 acres of land and showcases very tempting spaces, including an art gallery, spa cabin and, perhaps most alluring of all, a wine cave.

The interiors amount to just over 3,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

An elevated porch allows you to drink in the bucolic surroundings during the warmer months, whilst the large open fire in the open-plan wood-panelled sitting/dining room creates a cosy, cabin-like environment.

The family-style kitchen is bursting with charm — the Monarch Vintage Wood Stove is of particular note. A large central island makes this a natural, relaxed room, perfect for gatherings with friends and family.

Outside, you’ll find the log-clad spa cabin located down a winding path, nestled between the foliage, where you can enjoy the breathtaking views from the comfort of the hot tub.

The wine cabin is also not far from the property, set into a slope and built from stones that look strong enough to survive an apocalypse.

Recommended videos for you

The ‘generational sanctuary’ of Duffy Ranch offers the utmost privacy in a truly tranquil setting frequented by elk, black-tail deer, turkeys and other birds. It is an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of large cities and the perfect place to retreat to when the call of the wild beckons.

The Duffy Ranch is currently on the market via Sotheby’s Realty for $14 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.