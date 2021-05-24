‘One of the prettiest houses in the Cotswolds’ has come up for sale

Great claims are made of Lockey House, but it does its best to live up to them with its impeccable interiors, beautiful 18th century features and a summer house that looks like it's straight out of a fairytale.

Nestled in the Cotswolds countryside just outside the village of Langford on the Oxfordshire/Gloucestershire border is Lockey House — an exquisite property currently on the market via Knight Frank for £2.25 million.

The house was built in 1719 by John Lockey and is composed of Limestone under a stone roof, with a tasteful five-bay Georgian facade with stone surround sash windows proudly mounted on the front of the property, creating a sense of grandeur whilst preserving its 18th Century beginnings.

Inside is equally impressive, as the property has been restored to an impeccably high standard that would suit any taste. The entrance hall greets you with elegant flagstone floors (beautiful though unforgiving to slippery fingers), dado panelling and a large 18th Century staircase which leads upstairs.

Leading off from the main entrance hallway are the three reception rooms, which are all well-appointed with plenty of natural light, tall ceilings, open fireplaces and working shutters.

Each room offers a different feel, with a formal sitting room and open fireplace, dining room with a wood burner and a more informal, cosy sitting room with a large, open fire.

Moving further through the downstairs space takes us to the kitchen/breakfast room which is located next to the garden, from which an adjoining boot room and larder/pantry area are located. This room — like the rest of the house, is beautifully finished, with a large Aga and a marble island.

The six bedrooms are located over the top two floors, with a large, principal suite, complete with rustic exposed floorboards and a large roll-top bath.

In the courtyard, the cottage has been extended to create a double garage and two further bedrooms which provides ample of accommodation space.

The garden, as you may have guessed, is also spectacular and has a beautiful summer house tucked into the corner, making it the perfect secluded spot for a home office — with unspoilt views over the fields. Rose bushes decorate the stone wall which frames the garden and offers shelter to the terrace area and the additional barbecue and fire pit spot.

Lockey House is currently on the market via Knight Frank at an asking price of £2.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for more details.

Langford: What you need to know

Location: Langford is located in West Oxfordshire, about five miles from Lechlade in Gloucestershire. The nearest rail station is Swindon, which has links to London Paddington in less than an hour. Nearby Oxford Parkway also offers services to London Marylebone.

Atmosphere: This vibrant, quintessential Cotswolds village is sprawling with pretty Cotswolds stone cottages and farmhouses. It is an Area of Natural Outstanding Beauty and was recorded in the Doomsday survey of 1086.

Things to do: The village boasts its own cricket club, tennis club and popular pub — The Bell.

Schools: There are numerous excellent schools in the area including St Hugh’s School, Cokethorpe School and Radley College, plus further options in Oxford for both primary and secondary.

