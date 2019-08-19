A pair of spectacular properties in Florida, as seen in Country Life

As the August rain continues to hammer down across Britain, the thought of a home in sunnier climes seems all the more alluring.

This breathtaking 602-acre Florida property features rolling hills, mature oak trees and high elevations.

‘Your dreams will come true’ say the agents of a property which includes its own clubhouse.

The estate also includes five townhouses, barns, pastures and gorgeous parkland.

Comprehensively renovated in 2019, this light-filled oceanfront home features professional interior design and is offered furnished.

Entering through the front garden, a central courtyard features a 36’ swimming pool surrounded by a beautiful trellis-covered lounge area.

The living room, kitchen and master suite are all situated on the house’s second storey in order to make the most of the location: all three rooms open on to a deep, full-width covered porch overlooking the dunes and the Atlantic Ocean.

