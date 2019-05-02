A picture-perfect Cotswolds farm house, stunningly decorated and remarkably unlisted

Hampen Lodge offers beautiful vistas and a quiet, idyllic lifestyle, with a range of sporting opportunities and close proximity to the wonders of Cheltenham.

The Cirencester office of Jackson-Stops quotes £3.5m for Hampen Lodge, which stands in 4½ acres of gardens and grounds on the edge of the pretty hamlet of Hampen, near Andoversford, 4½ miles from Cheltenham. Here, too, sporting opportunities abound, with riding, shooting and hunting all readily available and the Cheltenham Festival the highlight of the local sporting calendar since 1860.

Approached through a charming piece of parkland, Hampen Lodge occupies a privileged position in this quiet hamlet, sitting firmly within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Tastefully decorated, the house is perfectly designed for easy living and is waiting for a new family to move in and put their stamp on it.

The office has been described as a ‘gentleman’s haven’ and ‘decadent’, perfect for those who would prefer to work from home in a stunning setting than commute to London – that being said, trips to London would not be impossible, with trains from Cheltenham to Paddington in just over 2 hours.. The dining room comfortably sits 16 and the master suite is something to behold, with an ensuite, dressing area and a balcony which looks out onto swathes of gorgeous Cotswolds countryside.

Hampen Lodge, which is unlisted and thus offers opportunities for significant development, dates in part from the 16th century and has been sympathetically refurbished by the present owners to create a bright and cheerful Cotswold country home. It offers more than 4,000sq ft of living space, including three reception rooms, a snug, a kitchen/breakfast room, the master suite, four further bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The main house is complemented by a one-bedroom cottage, perfect for visiting relatives or a housekeeper, four secure garages, a heated swimming pool, a pool house and gym, a greenhouse, a summer house, stabling, gardens and fields.

The gardens have been immaculately maintained and are a wonderful mix of lawns, topiaried bushes, beds of roses and mixed borders.

Hampen Lodge is on the market with Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £3.5 million. For more information and images, click here.