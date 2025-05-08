Over the Hills and Far Away: Robert Plant's Welsh hideaway is up for sale

Houses are often marketed as having ‘a substantial history’ but more often than not that history is not as interesting as it sounds. Previous owners of note might be the third son of the Duke of somewhere, but I do not know who that is or what they did. Maybe the third son of the Duke of somewhere should have been more interesting or perhaps I should read more books.

I do read some books and I have listened to lots of music, which makes the substantial history of The Argoed in Monmouthshire particularly fascinating. It was in this home, for sale with Knight Frank for £2.6 million, that George Bernard Shaw wrote The Man of Destiny and Mrs Warren’s Profession.

It is also here that Beatrice Webb, founder member of the Fabian Society hosted prominent friends and guests at the end of the 19th century. It is also, and I am not one to choose favourites but this is my favourite, the former home of Robert Plant, who once sang in a band called Led Zeppelin.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Now that is some history. George Bernard Shaw, Beatrice Webb and Robert Plant are like a dream dinner party. And the even better news is the house is pretty nice too. Per Knight Frank, the property is ‘unquestionably one of the most prominent private residences in the Wye Valley’. Well there you have it.

It’s hard not to agree. Hipped roof, lots of chimneys, beautiful red ivy-clad walls. John Newman, architectural historian, called it ‘tantalising’. Inside, the interiors have been renovated to a delightfully high standard, retaining the farmhouse feel while offering all the modern comforts a family might need.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

I like how the kitchen/breakfast room bridges the two wings together, bringing new meaning to it being the ‘heart’ of the home. I also like how the principal bedroom suite occupies the entire eastern wing of the property.

The gardens aren’t too shabby either. Listed on the Cadw/ICOMOS Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in Wales, they are substantial and beautiful. Of note are the many lawned areas with their spectacular views, the Japanese garden, a ha-ha and a well established arboretum. Which makes sense, considering that the English translation of Argoed is ‘by the wood’.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank)

Monmouth is about two miles to the north, while the River Wye itself is about a mile to the east. A splendid location to match its undoubtable charm and astonishing history.

The Argoed is for sale with Knight Frank for £2.6 million. For more information and pictures, click here.