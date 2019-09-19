Railway enthusiasts will want to choo-choo-choose this charming property

We're not sure many property hunters will have a sit-on model railway on their list of must-haves, but a handsome home in Northamptonshire boasts just that.

The Old Rectory in Collingtree has plenty of lovely features, but it’s what’s outside that makes it stand out from the crowd. Hidden behind the 13th century home is a giant model railway running around the perimeter of a pretty walled garden.

The railway comes complete with a sit-on train and carriages, sure to delight train-lovers old and young. A summer house and stone shed is currently used to house the vehicles.

Currently on the market with Michael Graham for £1,350,000, the Grade II listed property features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms, a cellar and garage space for four cars.

The former rectory is arranged over three floors and constructed with local limestone and ironstone, with a Welsh slate roof and sash windows.

The current owner has extended the property to provide an open plan kitchen/breakfast room while maintaining the traditional architecture. There are also two double garages, one of which has a first floor room which could be used as a home office or a games room

Train enthusiasts looking to embrace their passion on a bigger scale (minus the impressive house) may be interested in another prospect.

Earlier this month, Country Life reported that Hayling Seaside Railway was on the market.

The two-ft-gauge railway, which runs for a mile from Eastoke Corner to Beachlands, on Hayling Island, can be leased for seven years for £60,000 or bought outright for £300,000.

It is supported by about 70 volunteers, runs for three days a week (daily during the school holidays) and comes with two diesel locomotives, five carriages and volunteer driver and conductor Robert Hazelton.

According to the listing, it has a turnover of £60,000 and a profit of £20,000.

But the real joy of owning the railway is meeting the people who ride on it, according to retiring owner Bob Haddock, who plans to go travelling.