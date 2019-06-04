A rare chance to own a house with its own private beach in the spectacular South Devon AONB

Curlew Point is a rare beast: a home in the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty that offers total privacy for those looking for real waterside retreat.

Curlew Point stands on a private, seven-acre headland, looking south and west across the tranquil, tree-lined waters of the estuary, unseen from all sides except from the river. This irresistibly romantic spot is for sale via West Country agents Marchand Petit, who have launched it on to the market at a guide price of £3.25 million.

One of only a handful of properties in the south Devon AONB with its own direct water access and beach, Curlew Point is completely private, yet close to the amenities of the market town of Kingsbridge. Salcombe, not far away at the mouth of the estuary, is one of the south coast’s most prestigious sailing resorts.

The house, completed in 2009, was designed by local architect Peter Sandover, a yachtsman whose own great escape was an epic voyage across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans in 2014.

As such it’s no great surprise to find that access to the water is excellent: it is down a private slipway, where there are two fixed moorings, plus a running mooring. There’s also a slice of private beach that’s as secluded a spot as you could ever wish for.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

House and terraces enjoy the sun from dawn to dusk, with every corner of the light-filled rooms making the most of the spectacular views — the whole set within enclosed gardens, guarded by mature pines and deciduous trees.

The double-height entrance hall is the hub of the house from which all the rooms radiate. The kitchen/dining and sitting rooms have windows on three sides, opening onto wide terraces designed to make the most of the extraordinary location.

Each of the four bedrooms has its own balcony or terrace and the layout of the house includes a separate wing, which can be used as a guest suite or for holiday lets.

Curlew Point is for sale via Marchand Petit at £3.25 million — see more details and pictures.