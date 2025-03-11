World-famous Junction Beat on the River Tweed is up for sale for the first time in 50 years
Break out the rod, tackle and chequebook, as one of the world's most celebrated stretches of salmon angling hits the market.
To know of the Junction Beat of the River Tweed is to know of its magnificence. Without a doubt one of the finest Atlantic salmon beats in the whole of the UK, those who have been lucky enough to fish there speak of its wondrous waters — one acquaintance tells a tale of how, each autumn, the Junction table at the Ednam House Hotel in autumn would be heaving with stars of the sporting and media world.
It is now for sale, through agents Strutt & Parker, for £2.8 million. The beat, which comprises 1.5 miles of double-bank fishing for six rods, has been in the hands of the current owners since the 1970s, when it was purchased from the Duke of Roxburghe. While no longer reaching the highs of 1,000+ fish at the beginning of the century, the beat still holds its head up despite the decline of Scottish salmon stocks in recent years, with a five-year-average of 480 salmon and 77 sea trout each year.
Salmon fishing on the Tweed dates back to the 12th century, when the monks of Melrose Abbey were granted a charter by King Malcolm IV in 1156 to construct a dam for trapping salmon. This early recognition of the river’s significance set the foundation for its status as one of the world’s best salmon rivers. In the words of John Ashley Cooper: ‘The Tweed is different — all Tweed fishermen will know the implication and meaning of the phrase. It is not only the spell cast by this lovely river and its surroundings which enchant us, not only its historical background and its great fishing traditions, but above all and naturally, its fishing and its fish.’
Along with the Junction, the Sprouston Beat is also available with Strutt & Parker, for a guide price of £2.65 million. The beats are not adjoined, so are being sold separately, despite having the same owner. Sprouston offers a fraction under two miles of single-bank fishing, with a reciprocal agreement for the other bank.
‘Once every few years, a sale comes to the market that really stands out, and this is one of them,’ says Robert McCulloch, head of Strutt & Parker’s Agency team in Scotland. ‘Junction is the best-known and most prestigious beat in the salmon fishing world and, whilst less well-known, Sprouston is many Tweed anglers’ favourite due to its combination of privacy and productivity.’
The Junction and Sprouston Beats are available for sale with Strutt and Parker. For more information and pictures, click here
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
A sublime Huf Haus in West Sussex with some of the finest gardens in the county
Whitehanger in the Marley Heights was built in 2011 and is ' functional, affordable and easy to maintain'.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Historic England acquires 8,000-strong collection of early landscape photographs
Janette Rosing's collection of 19th- and early-20th-century photographs is ‘of national significance’ says Historic England.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
A $26 million Hollywood mansion that might be Beverly Hills' prettiest
The former home of supermodel Christina Estrada is a tremendous Italian-style home just off Sunset Boulevard.
By James Fisher Last updated
-
A five-bedroom family home that would host the perfect Henley party
Church Field in Fawley is spacious and magnificently well appointed, both inside and out.
By James Fisher Published
-
Five classic country houses for sale, from an equestrian home to a manor with a wisteria-draped pool, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a house with a beautiful outdoor pool,
By Toby Keel Published
-
A £15m Kensington penthouse with a Mediterranean-style ‘garden in the sky’
Arranged over the fifth and sixth floors of a Victorian mansion block, the immaculate apartment has views that stretch as far as Battersea Power Station.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A magnificent, sprawling farmhouse that blends the 16th, 20th and 21st centuries, with double-height music room, a superb pool and a 'Spitfire barn'.
Willards Farm is an incredible home on the Surrey/West Sussex border that offers a 21st take on the ideals of Sir Edwin Lutyens. Penny Churchill reports.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
'We’re still using the garden gates from Far from the Madding Crowd': How homes of all shapes and sizes can become stars of the screen
Renting your house out for filming can be fun, occasionally alarming, a good revenue stream and might even increase its value.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Spike Milligan's old cottage is on the market — and it's just as wacky as the man himself
Who would live in a house with a wonky living room like this?
By James Fisher Published
-
A glorious 17th century home in one of the most exclusive waterside villages in Britain
Orchard House was lucky not to have been sunk beneath the surface of Rutland Water when it was created in the 1970s — but it did, and today this wonderful spot is looking better than ever.
By Toby Keel Last updated