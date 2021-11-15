Riverside living that won’t break the bank, in the shape of a charming Cumbrian cottage for just £210,000

Your eyes do not deceive you — this really is a charming (fully-functioning) property on the banks of the River Derwent at a price we thought only possible in our dreams.

About a 10-minute walk from the town centre of Cockermouth, the Old Pumphouse stands on a peaceful stretch where the River Derwent bends at Papcastle.

The river-fronted property is currently on the market for an astonishingly reasonable £210,000 via PFK.

Five properties enjoy this idyllic location and no 4 is beautifully appointed with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Both the dual-aspect sitting room and private lawned garden overlook the water which meanders in front of the property.

Situated within the historic Old Pump house building, the agents handling the sale of the property describe it as ‘a characterful and immaculately presented.’

It is well-equipped with ‘high quality’ finishes and conveniently located from the town centre.

Cockermouth: What you need to know

Location: In the borough of Allerdale in Cumbria, just on the edge of the Lake District National Park. Carlisle is approximately 25 miles to the north. Keswick is approximately 14 miles to the east and there is a train station in Penrith (approximately 30 miles) which runs West Coast Main Line services.

Atmosphere: The small yet bustling Georgian market town is home to a good selection of shops including a butchers, fishmongers, bakers, greengrocers, plus numerous pubs, restaurants and independent antique and gift shops. It receives visitors year round thanks to its idyllic setting and proximity to the Lakes.

Things to do: The town is ideally situated near the Lake District and is therefore perfect for keen walkers. The town itself is home to a good number of shops and restaurants which are spread over its three main streets — Market Place, Station Street and Main Street.

Schools: Bridekirk Dovenby C of E Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, as is Eaglesfield Paddle C of E Primary Academy. For secondary there is Cockermouth School which received a ‘good’ rating.

