Sarah Corbett-Winder: Moving to the countryside was the best decision we’ve ever made. It’s shaping our children’s lives

As we unloaded the final box, there was an enormous ‘and... breathe’ moment. For the first time in months, I felt as though I could catch my breath. All the noise of London had disappeared — the stress, the panic, the constant feeling that I needed to be somewhere. Suddenly, I had time. I had nowhere to be; I could simply be.

From that very first day, I knew this was going to be the best decision we had ever made. It wasn't just going to change our lives — it was going to shape our children's lives too.

I had completely underestimated how much surrounding yourself with nature could improve your wellbeing. It has an extraordinary ability to heal, calm and ground you, while somehow giving you more energy.

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I thought I would still long to be back in London — for lunches, dinners and drinks — but even a year later, I have no desire to go back. I still nip in and out when I need to, but I always want to come home.

There is something magical about that in-between stage of moving. Everything feels new and full of possibility. It's a little like the beginning of a relationship, when everything is exciting and you can't wait to discover what's next.

We arrived during the most idyllic summer. One memory, in particular, will stay with me forever: the girls collecting blackberries with their dolls tucked into prams beside them, while our son raced around on his bike, pursued by our two furry companions. It was one of those ordinary moments that somehow captures everything. This was what life was all about — or at least what I wanted it to be about.

As you might have gathered by now, patience is not one of my strengths. I'm very much a ‘I wanted it done yesterday’ sort of girl. But this house forced me to slow down. It was too special to rush, and it deserved better than that.

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I had several conversations with myself about enjoying the journey rather than racing towards the finish line. There's also something incredibly valuable about living in a house before making too many decisions. You begin to understand how the rooms work, how the light changes throughout the day and how your family naturally uses the space. I was determined to embrace the fact that Rome wasn't built in a day and to enjoy creating our home properly.

Of course, parts of it were overwhelming. I still remember walking into a kitchen full of boxes and wondering where to begin. Thankfully, a few deep breaths, plenty of laughter and the knowledge that almost everything could be moved later made it feel much less daunting. We'd spent a lot of time planning the kitchen before we moved, deciding exactly what would go into every cupboard and drawer, so, in the end, it was surprisingly straightforward.

'Life now feels a little like being on a permanent holiday'

One of my first priorities was getting rid of every last moving box and bag. I wanted to see piles of books instead of stacks of storage crates. There was still furniture to buy, layouts to experiment with and countless decisions to make, but we had time.

We unpacked steadily while making the most of the summer and enjoying the children. Three weeks after moving in, we went away for a week's holiday. At the time, I wasn't sure whether it was the right decision, but it turned out to be exactly what we needed. Stepping away gave us fresh eyes, and we returned feeling recharged and inspired. Packing for that holiday, however, was another story!

I'd managed to organise most of the bedroom curtains before we moved, which made a huge difference. Luckily, my husband and I make a great team. Ned naturally gravitates towards structure, layout and architecture, while I focus on colour, interiors and the finishing touches.

Writing this a year later, I'm happy to say we've finally found our people — our gang. I think that takes time. Everyone has busy lives, and friendships can't be forced. In fact, rushing them can sometimes have the opposite effect. People often say it takes about a year to find your tribe after moving somewhere new, and I think they're probably right. Perhaps it even becomes harder as we get older. Maybe we're more discerning - or perhaps we're simply more protective of our time.

I also think the house helped us settle. Because we'd all been involved in its renovation, we already felt connected to it before we'd even moved in. The children immediately felt at home. Our situation was perhaps a little unusual too, as Ned had grown up nearby. He'd swum in the same river, bought penny sweets from the village shop and explored the same countryside as a child. It meant the area felt familiar without preventing us from creating our own memories.

Am I glad we moved? I honestly couldn't be happier. We took a leap and it paid off. We're all calmer, happier and more present. I feel as though our children can simply be children again — climbing trees, building dens and running around carefree. Within days of being somewhere new, life begins to feel normal. Humans are remarkably good at embracing change.

The moment I treasure most is opening the front door first thing in the morning, green tea in hand, and breathing in the fresh country air. I stand for a few quiet moments, listening to the birdsong as the countryside slowly wakes. It's my little ritual, usually enjoyed alone, although I'm sometimes joined by one of the children, or one of our four-legged friends. It sets the tone for the day ahead.

The house is almost finished, although, is a house ever really finished? The rooms no longer feel as though they're under construction, and our attention has turned to the garden. Somehow, that feels even more important. It's where we'll really put down roots.

We're planning to build a shell grotto — not an extravagant one, just something made from shells collected on family holidays over the years. Creating it together feels like the perfect way to finish our home. Those are the things that matter most: the memories woven into the walls and the garden, not the price tag attached to them.

Looking back, life now feels a little like being on a permanent holiday. The Sunday night feeling has disappeared. We've experienced every season, and each has brought its own joy. Winter simply gave us another excuse to light the fire, slow down and embrace cosy evenings at home. We've found our favourite walks, our local market, the best pub and the places that have become part of our everyday life.

Most importantly, I've found home.

Looking back, moving to the countryside wasn't simply about changing our address. It changed the rhythm of our lives. It gave us space to breathe, time to enjoy our children and the opportunity to build the life we'd always imagined. We laugh more, spend more time together and appreciate the simple things that once passed us by.

Without question, moving here was the best decision we ever made.

Read part one here, and part two here.