A converted bothy on the shores of Loch Tay from which to enjoy the fresh tastes of Spring

It is nothing if not a nice day outside, and when it is a nice day outside I like to think of places I would rather be than typing emails on my computer inside. These include, but are not limited to, places such as: the park, a beer garden, the South of France, The Alps (Austrian, French, Italian, but not Swiss) and the shores of a loch in Scotland.

Annoyingly, the yoke of Capitalism demands that I remain in situ, doing the emails, so instead I must fantasise. Luckily, the kind people of Galbraith sent me this rather charming former bothy called Waterfall Cottage, which is for sale for offers in excess of £350,000. It falls firmly under the ‘shores of a loch in Scotland’ category of places I would rather be.

As discussed, Waterfall Cottage is a former bothy that has now been transformed into a comfortable single-storey home with four bedrooms. Its hillside position means it has excellent views over the surrounding countryside, including Loch Tay, and the 2.45 acre garden extends right down to the shoreline. The gardens also feature a mature orchard with a variety of fruiting trees.

The rooms within Waterfall Cottage make the most of that view, none more so than the sunroom, which offers a triple aspect. The property also benefits from a galley kitchen, a sitting/dining room and two bathrooms.

The property is situated just to the south west of the village of Fernan and close to Kenmore, where you’ll find a primary school, general store with post office and the well-known Kenmore Hotel.

For those into the more adventurous side of things, a whole host of water-based activities can be enjoyed on the loch itself, and the area is famous for its salmon fishing on the River Tay as well as trout fishing in the loch. There are also lots of opportunities for walks, riding, golf and cycling. I think I would just sit and enjoy the nice view from the balconies. At least on a day like today.

Waterfall Cottage is for sale with Galbraith for offers in excess of £350,000. For more information and pictures, click here