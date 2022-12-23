Five stunning stretches of land for sale in Scotland, from mountains and woodland to a coastal estate

If you've ever dreamed of owning thousands of acres of pristine Highlands, you've come to the right place.

There’s more than 1,100 acres of land on offer at this Invernessshire property located just above Loch Ness, not far from the fabulously-named Drumnadrochit, the town that’s the location of the Loch Ness Centre.

This is land that’s barren and spectacular, but there is potential here for pinewood planting — and one of the three parcels into which the property is split has a well-established planting scheme in place. Or you could just roam your own personal stretch of the Highlands and enjoy the spectacular views across the mountains and the waters of Loch Glanaidh.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures of this property.

Just 75 miles north of Glasgow (and 25 from Oban) you’ll find this gorgeous slice of the West Highlands, sitting above the River Orchy.

There is 1,971 acres of space here at Craig Hill, once managed as an upland sheep and cattle farm along with deer stalking on the hills. That has changed more recently, with 160 or so acres established as native woodland in 2013, and approval from Scottish Forestry to create over 500 acres more — something which opens up the possibility, according to the agents, of allowing a purchaser to proceed with a Forestry Grant Scheme application to seek approval for grant funding.

For sale with Landfor. See more pictures of this property.

Will it be peatland restoration? Woodland? Or how about a solar farm? All are among the options suggested by the agents at the 1,001-acre Outh Farm, which sits more or less half-way between Edinburgh and Gleneagles.

Part of Black Loch, located on the northern boundary, is included in the sale, while Nettly Burn also adds an attractive watery element to this stretch of Scotland.

For sale with Goldcrest. See more pictures of this property.

Some 1,759 acres on the northern side of Loch Fyne make up the land for sale at Goatfield Hill, in Cumlodden.

Most of the land is open hillside that is currently grazed, though there are many opportunities for a new buyer, from forestry conservation to sporting pursuits.

For sale with Goldcrest. See more pictures of this property.

Recommended videos for you

If you’re looking for land which comes with a place to lay your head, this glorious coastal estate on the far north coast of Scotland, near Thurso, will fit the bill.

A historic harbour, net store and bothy flat (all category A-listed) and over two miles of coastline are part of the 8,137 acres for sale, while a three-bed cottage is also available by separate negotiation. There are also peat and woodland restoration projects already in place on the property.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures of this property.