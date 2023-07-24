Seven spectacular waterside homes across the Mediterranean

For those that love to sail in style, Holly Kirkwood rounds up the most luxurious properties for sale across the Mediterranean.

Montenegro, €3.85 million (£3.3m)

With frontline views out across the beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Site (and super-yacht hub) of Kotor Bay, this spectacular four-storey villa comes with its own private mooring.

Located just outside the town of Perast, the villa boasts seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms; outside, a fantastic outdoor kitchen is situated next to the large heated pool and three separate terraces showcase some of the most impressive scenery to be found anywhere in the Mediterranean.

Savills — www.savills.com

Croatia, €3.85 million (£3.3m)

Villa Prestige is an exceptional contemporary villa in a peaceful location near Rogoznica. A charming seaside town, home to Croatia’s top marina, Marina Frapa, Rogoznica is a magnet for visitors keen to explore the first-class sailing found in this part of the Adriatic.

With a modern, open-plan aesthetic, the ground floor boasts a large kitchen, dining room and living room, plus an inner garden downstairs. This level also features a wellness area and a gym; the three large bedroom suites are on the first floor. Outside are terraces with a heated pool, an outdoor kitchen and dining area and a mature garden. The grounds continue down to the waterline, where there is direct access to the sea and a small private mooring.

Sotheby’s International Realty — www.sothebysrealty.com

Tuscany, €690,000–€1.365 million (£593,000–£1.17m)

Extending down the shores of the Tyrrhenian Sea from Cecina to Tarquinia in Lazio, the Maremma coastline is known for its wonderful sailing, which includes the spectacular Tuscan Archipelago.

Marina di Scarlino is a sophisticated boutique development featuring 36 chic, modern apartments with wide panoramic terraces and views to the island of Elba. Properties range between one and three bedrooms and the resort features a pool, a private beach club, high-end shopping and waterside cafés and restaurants. The marina itself is known as one of the most sheltered in the Mediterranean.

Knight Frank — www.knightfrank.com

Mallorca, €14 million (£12m)

Properties with direct sea access and a private jetty rarely come to the market on the island’s sought-after south-west coast, making this handsome waterside villa a real find.

Located near the Club de Vela in Port Andratx, its accommodation has been beautifully designed to make the most of the water views: the spacious living room leads into the kitchen and there is also a separate dining area and bar.

The villa also boasts six well-appointed bedroom suites, multiple terraces offering sun and shade and pretty gardens with views across to the harbour.

Engel & Völkers — www.engelvoelkers.com

Corfu, €7.5 million (£6.45m)

Perfectly placed to explore the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, Corfu remains a popular location for buyers who sail and Emerald Bay, on the north-east coast, offers not only direct frontage onto a white-pebble beach, but also a rare private mooring.

Sitting between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi, this traditional-style villa has spacious living areas and a generous state-of-the-art kitchen. Huge picture windows showcase superb water views and there are several well-appointed terraces. Each of the five double-bedroom suites boasts brilliant sea views and the lower-ground level has a gym and a home cinema. Outside are a guest cottage, an impressive lap pool and fragrant landscaped gardens.

Sotheby’s International Realty — www.sothebysrealty.com

Ibiza, €11.4 million (£9.8m)

This smart hill-top estate in Cap Martinet is a secluded retreat with a resort feel and one of the finest marinas in the Balearics — Marina Botafoch — just around the corner.

With chic and comfortable living spaces and an easy indoor-outdoor flow, the house comes with plenty of options for entertaining. The infinity pool and terraces make the most of the views, and the gardens and grounds come to more than 3½ acres, offering total privacy.

There are two master suites — one with a private terrace at the top of the house — and four generous guest suites.

Engel & Völkers — www.engelvoelkers.com

Cyprus, €9.6 million (£8.25m)

The longer sailing season and quieter shores of the eastern Mediterranean have a dedicated following for a reason and Cyprus is an excellent base from which to explore Greece, Turkey and the Levant.

Located within the Limassol Marina, this classically inspired villa boasts 5,425sq ft with light-filled open-plan living downstairs, four bedroom suites and seven bathrooms, plus an expansive roof terrace with far-reaching views. Outside are a swimming pool, jacuzzi and not one, but two private berths. Limassol offers a full-service marina with superb amenities, including fine dining and Bond Street-style shopping.

Sotheby’s International Realty (00 35 79 907 9202; www.sothebysrealty.com)