Six absolutely beautiful properties for sale around the country for over £10 million

From a sprawling property in London with its own cocktail room and fantastic pool, to an historic Castle in Scotland with thousands of acres, our roundup showcases the very best of what big money can buy.

Starting this roundup off with the healthy price tag of £12 million is Moor Place House near the village of Much Hadham, just six miles from Bishop’s Stortford in Essex.

It’s believed that a dwelling stood on the site of the current property before the Norman Conquest, when it was owned by the Bishops of London. Since that time, the estate has passed through multiple ownerships and the current Georgian house — designed by Robert Mitchell — was completed in 1779.

The grand seven-bedroom house is set amongst 51 acres of glorious parklands and has a whopping 18,891 sq ft of accommodation in total.

With the Royal Albert Hall as a next-door neighbour, Hyde Park on your doorstep and the shopping meccas of Knightsbridge and South Ken within walking distance, it’s safe to say that the iconic Grade II listed Albert Court is in a pretty good location.

The penthouse apartment is located on the seventh floor of the building and has over 4,000 sq ft of stylish accommodation and incredible views over London.

Large skylights and huge sweeping windows fill the space, whilst the three — yes, three — private roof terraces offer plenty of choice for al fresco entertaining.

If you’re looking for symmetry and space to entertain, then Southways is the property for you (provided, of course, that you’re in the market for a £10 million + house).

It is unquestionably equal parts beautiful and impressive, and a complete refurbishment in 2018 means that the accommodation of offer is as luxurious as it gets — there’s even a commercial grade kitchen and separate staff accommodation.

The 15,000 sq ft spectacular period property sits in 8.5 acres of truly beautiful gardens that have been meticulously maintained, and the new ‘hidden’ pool, with sunken terrace and gym, blend seamlessly into the leafy landscape.

This ‘Strawberry Hill Gothic revival style villa’ in London’s Belsize Park is a wonderful example of luxury accommodation in a historic coat, having been built in 1810-1812 with fantastic recent updates.

Perhaps most impressive of all is the newly built basement ‘leisure floor’ featuring a pool, steam room, gym, cocktail room (yes please), cinema room and staff accommodation. Glass floor windows in the garden provide the space with natural light and add a unique element to the outdoor space.

The white stucco-castellated Georgian Mansion looks more akin to a French castle, with the footprint of the property curving around the fantastic gardens to make the entire property incredibly private. Yours, for £17 million…

A total of 1,528 acres is included in the sale of Careston estate, located near the east coast of Scotland, in the centre of which stands the historical Careston Castle.

The sprawling estate consists of mature woodland, pasture and parkland — the southern boundary of which is flanked by the River South Esk.

There are many additional farmhouses, cottages and estate cottages interspersed on the land, with ‘significant income’ generated from agricultural and residential means.

Built in the mid 18th century, Turville Heath House occupies a fabulous position in the Chiltern Hills, set back from a famous, tree-lined lime avenue, with just over 49 acres included in the sale.

The glorious, Grade II listed manor house has been updated over the years and is a wonderful, attractive family home, with free-flowing accommodation and plenty of entertaining space.

A covered walkway from the main house leads to an internal courtyard with plenty of guest or staff accommodation. There’s also a pool house within the grounds, plus an additional guest suite — perfect as overfill accommodation, or lets face it, should anyone need to isolate.

