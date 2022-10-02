Six grand and spectacular homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

A palatial home just outside Exter and a glorious waterside property in Cornwall are among the homes this week.

A Grade II listed detached barn conversion originally dating from the 17th century situated within formal gardens and paddocks of approximately 16 acres — plus an indoor swimming pool complex with a self-contained guest flat.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Lod Cottage has been finished to an exceptional standard throughout, with a contemporary and practical layout, and breathtaking outdoor spaces with spectacular views over the River Dart creating an ideal area for entertaining.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

The beautiful old house at Widworthy Barton is up for sale at the heart of a 407-acre estate, with vendors willing to split into lots for those not keen on taking on so much land.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Just a couple of miles from Exeter Airport, this former bishop’s palace was transformed into a Gothic Revival masterpiece by William White — and it’s considered his finest domestic architecture.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

Didlington Farmhouse is an 18th century farmhouse that’s been brought right into the 21st century, with almost 16,000sq ft of buildings in a wonderful location in the Cranborne Chase AONB.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exquisite waterside property in an idyllic setting on the Fowey River Estuary.

For sale with Jonathan Cunliffe. See more pictures and details for this property.