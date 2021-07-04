Six of the best beach houses for sale in the world today

From Antigua to Australia, Holly Kirkwood has the pick of waterside properties across the globe.

Beach properties offer a great deal of variety: they can either go ‘disco’ (for those who choose the bright lights and endless summer nights of Ibiza or Mykonos), ‘go slow’ (the refined version of barefoot luxury at many exotic resorts) or somewhere in between. The beach also tends to work well for multi-generational families, with children’s’ clubs, watersports, beach bars, shops, cafes and discos at hand to entertain all ages — and there is always the option of escaping to sea on a boat if it all gets too much. Beach locations also tend to have long seasons, too, which can mean some handy rental returns.

Antigua



On an island famous for its beaches, this crescent of Antiguan coral sand may be the most perfect of them all. Spread over 132 acres of oceanfront land surrounded by lush greenery, with a soaring peninsula of cliffs at one end, Rosewood Half Moon Bay (pictured above and at the top) will include a biodynamic farm, a cliff-side cocktail lounge and a Rosewood spa; the main hotel opens next year. The property includes an array of private plots and 25 architect-designed beach villas, the larger of which open out straight onto the sand. From $5 million, Sphere Estates

Mauritius



Beachside property in Mauritius is hard to come by, so these spectacular waterfront villas are a special find. Only six five- and six-bedroom properties are being built, to an exacting standard, within the beautifully appointed One & Only resort. They will offer state-of-the-art fixtures and fittings, private pools, shaded terraces and secluded gardens. Owners will have access to the famous hotel’s extensive amenities, from the luxury spa to the concierge service. From $10.4 million, Sphere Estates

Australia



Located on the exclusive Bederra Island, about 21⁄2 miles off the coast of northern Queensland, Jewel of the Reef is a one-off tropical haven. Built discreetly into a private beach, this two-bedroom property has an open-plan design featuring an expansive covered deck floating above a natural granite tidal pool. This is a perfect base for explorers: owners can swim, snorkel or scuba into the coral wonderland below, kayak to secluded coves for a picnic or spend all day sailing among tropical islands. AUS$4.5 million,

Christie’s International Real Estate

British Virgin Islands



Hidden away behind layers of lush landscaping on Virgin Gorda — the prettiest island in the BVI — Aquamare comprises three elegant five-bedroom villas right on the beach. Built using local stone, rich hardwoods and travertine marble, these 8,000sq ft properties have incredible 30ft vaulted ceilings, exceptional indoor and outdoor dining options and waterfront infinity pools. $19.8 million Knight Frank and Sotheby’s International Realty

France



This elegant waterfront villa has been built on a plot of about half an acre to ensure privacy and seclusion, yet is only minutes from buzzing St Tropez. The main property offers generous accommodation that includes six large bedroom suites and beautifully designed reception areas. A modern extension has floor-to-ceiling windows that make the most

of the panoramic sea views; there is also a caretaker’s apartment and a boat garage

with direct access to the water. €20 million, Christie’s International Real Estate

South Africa



A modern masterpiece built into the hills of the Western Cape, Bohemian Rhapsody makes the most of its fantastic location. With a vast 26,900sq ft of interior space, accommodation is spread over four levels, with four bedroom suites all offering incredible views, a stylish kitchen with private terrace, plus a wine cellar, home cinema, and a fitness and wellness suite. Outside, the expansive terraces are perfect for entertaining. R53,000,000, Sotheby’s International Realty