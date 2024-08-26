Six of the best Scottish Properties for sale in this week’s Country Life, from £18.5 million to £980,000

Fancy heading north of the border? We've got you covered.

A castellated Tudor-Gothic mansion built in around 1813, Bowland House is a Category B-listed house of significant architectural merit, not to mention 16 bedrooms.

There’s plenty of space too, with more than 5,300 acres of gardens, grounds, pastureland, agricultural land and moorland. A grand estate in every sense.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A hidden Georgian gem situated on a designed landscape just on the outskirts of Ediburgh, Newliston is a Robert Adam designed mansion of some 13 bedrooms.

Within the 764 acres of gardens and ground is a portfolio of let residential and commercial properties, as well as parkland, woodlands, and leisure and development opportunities.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Do you already have a house? Would you just prefer some land instead? Well how about this 13,000 acre estate in Sutherland?

There’s lots of potential here. Establish a windfarm, continue to fish and shoot, or take advantage of the natural capital, peatland restoration or environmental opportunities. There’s also a former wartime subterranean bunker.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

This A-listed castle, named Glenborrodale, was originally built in 1902 and is a Scots Baronial mansion built of red Dumfriesshire sandstone. With 16 bedrooms and a prominent situation on the shores of Loch Sunart, there’s much to love.

The 134 acres of grounds include woodlands, an attractive pond, a helipad, and two islands!

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning period Arts-and-Crafts home in a peaceful rural location, Whitehills House offers five bedrooms within its Category B-listed exteriors.

Also included are 9.5 acres of gardens and grounds, which feature woodland, a tennis court, and a beautiful front terrace. Newton Stewart is a short distance away. Sadly, this delightful model railway is probably not included.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

Drachlaw House is a relatively unassuming five-bedroom home on the banks of the River Deveron, and just 17 miles from the sea at Banff.

There’s lots to do in the 174 acres of this estate, which benefits from its own spring water, but I am particularly taken by the salmon-fishing on offer

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.