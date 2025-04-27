Six rural properties with space, charm and endless views, as seen in Country Life

Surrey — £5,500,000

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

In a village location near Farnham, this house has just been completely refurbished throughout.

There are five bedrooms in the main house, a separate three-bed cottage, a party barn, walled garden and garaging ideal for nurturing a collection of classic cars.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Northamptonshire — £1,850,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

This old farmhouse in a charming village has been at the heart of village life for over two centuries.

Today, it's a seven-bedroom home with separate annexe, 1.6 acres and a cider orchard.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Sussex / Surrey border — £7.5 million

(Image credit: Savills)

In the hills above Haslemere and right on Marley Common, this breathtaking house in an equally stupendous location has ten bedrooms, games room, home cinema, swimming pool and much, much more. Extraordinary.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £6 million

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

It's hard to know where to start with this mini-estate near Petersfield. The cleverly converted barn? The indoor pool with a roof of ancient beams? The wonderful gardens and grounds? It has to be seen.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oxfordshire — £4.5 million

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Wonderfully charming mill house right on the Thames, with grounds that include three islands to call your own.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Sussex — £5.5 million

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Over 200 acres of Sussex, 15 miles from the coast and under 60 miles from the centre of London — and with a magnificent, modern country house at its heart.