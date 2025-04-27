Country houses for sale

Six rural properties with space, charm and endless views, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.

Views of the South Downs from this beautiful house on the hills above Haslemere, on the market through Savills.
in Features

Surrey — £5,500,000

In a village location near Farnham, this house has just been completely refurbished throughout.

There are five bedrooms in the main house, a separate three-bed cottage, a party barn, walled garden and garaging ideal for nurturing a collection of classic cars.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Northamptonshire — £1,850,000

This old farmhouse in a charming village has been at the heart of village life for over two centuries.

Today, it's a seven-bedroom home with separate annexe, 1.6 acres and a cider orchard.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Sussex / Surrey border — £7.5 million

In the hills above Haslemere and right on Marley Common, this breathtaking house in an equally stupendous location has ten bedrooms, games room, home cinema, swimming pool and much, much more. Extraordinary.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £6 million

It's hard to know where to start with this mini-estate near Petersfield. The cleverly converted barn? The indoor pool with a roof of ancient beams? The wonderful gardens and grounds? It has to be seen.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oxfordshire — £4.5 million

Wonderfully charming mill house right on the Thames, with grounds that include three islands to call your own.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Sussex — £5.5 million

Over 200 acres of Sussex, 15 miles from the coast and under 60 miles from the centre of London — and with a magnificent, modern country house at its heart.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

