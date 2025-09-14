Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Six superb homes, from chocolate box cottages to grand Tudor mansions, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up includes charming home counties houses and superb grand country house in Ireland.

Property for Sale
This Georgian home is for sale near Dublin.
(Image credit: Savills)
Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in Features

Suffolk — £2.75 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A six-bedroom home in eight acres of land, just on the outskirts of the charmingly-named village of Fifehead Neville.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A house has been on this site for 2,000 years, and the present home 'only' dates back to the 16th century.

For sale via Knight Frank at £2.75 million.

Dublin — €9.25 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

A grand Georgian house — designed by James Gandon in 1794 — is just the start at this 75-acre property to the north of Dublin, near the coast at Malahide and Portmarnock, and within easy reach of the airport.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

The main house has five bedrooms while the modern guest house has a further two.

Image 1 of 3
Property for Sale
(Image credit: Savills)

It's a sportsman's dream, and not just for the world-class golf courses nearby: the house has tennis court, a sports pitch and a floodlit padel court.

For sale via Savills at €9.25 million.

Surrey — £1.95 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The very picture of the chocolate box cottage, with just under five acres of grounds that were laid out by a three-time Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The new owner will be in very smart company indeed: this 16th century home was previously owned by the Duke of Sutherland and Jean Paul Getty.

For sale via Strutt & Parker at £1.95 million.

Buckinghamshire — £3 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Not so much a home as a compound, this sprawling, detached country house has a village location just to the east of Buckginham.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

The house is a classic hotchpotch of different eras: the oldest parts are Tudor, much of it is 18th century, the drawing room is a Georgian addition, and in the 21st century the whole place has been rewired, re-roofed, refurbished and enlarged, with a barn converted into a modern annexe.

For sale via Michael Graham at £3 million

Surrey — £1.25 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Not the whole country house — not at this price in this neck of the Surrey woods — but a generous wing of this magnificent Georgian home: Thomas Sheriff Place, on the Henley Park Estate.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Hamptons)

The original house was split in to individual homes in the 1990s, each one retaining its own freehold — yet still with the benefit of 17 acres of communal gardens.

This wing has 3,500sq ft of space, over four floors, with five bedrooms and a vast drawing room that swallows a grand piano — not to mention a nearly life-size giraffe sculpture — with ease.

For sale via Hamptons at £1.25 million.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸