Six superb homes, from the pituresque to the palatial, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a true gem in Buckinghamshire.

A house of two halves, with a gorgeous 16th century cottage being what visitors will see initially.

Move beyond, however, and you’ll reach the four-bedroom, timber-framed garden annexe, with a wonderful design that’s modern yet sits perfectly in the landscape.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A country house that is simultaneously exotic and traditional, with eight bedrooms andnearly 9,000sq ft of space.

It’s a former rectory described by agents as ‘one of the finest buildings in south-east Kent’ — definitely one for the shortlist.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

A 100-year-old home set in 14.5 acres of lawns and woodland.

There are six bedrooms, a sauna and steam room and easy access to London.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A 15th century home that’s wonderful value so close to the capital, with give bedrooms and a third of an acre.

This home has been beautifully refurbished, and has a double garage and party barn.

For sale with Michael Graham.

In the heart of Essex this is the sort of glamorous mansion you’d expect to find in the USA, with huge rooms, cinema, games room and more.

There’s also an indoor pool complex with pillars and sculptures for that Vegas-style touch of whimsy.

For sale with Savills.

A classic south coast villa for sale for the first time in over 40 years, within 500m of the beach in Bournemouth.

Beautifully proportioned inside and out, with lovely gardens, this is a house which has been meticulously maintained and is full of character.

For sale with Savills.