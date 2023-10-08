Six truly superb homes from £1.5m to £10m, as seen in Country Life

A dreamy seaside bolthole, an equestrian paradise in Cheshire and a stylish pied-a-terre make our list this week.

The sort of house you see while on holiday and think, ‘Ahh, wouldn’t it be lovely to live there?’ This is a four-bed gem right on the beach in Aldeburgh.

Light, airy and with wonderful views, it’s hard to imagine a nicer seaside home to escape to.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

Traditional architecture meets ingenious modern ideas at this lovely 6-bedroom home a few miles outside Ilminster, with sleek lighting, stylish furniture and a cinema room blending well with the huge windows and high ceilings of this Victorian house.

The grounds are, if anything, even more of a draw, with lawns, secret gardens, a tennis court and an outdoor pool with a covered terrace area to one side.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Light, bright and spacious — the hallway alone swallows a grand piano with ease — this family house was once a Victorian vicarage adjoining the Chequers Estate.

Stables and a paddock make it ideal for horse lovers, while it also feels like a perfect house for those who like to entertain, with swimming pool, a party barn and much more.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

An 18th century house with a moat? Yes, this is the sort of thing you dream about when idly looking for a home in the country.

Stanfield Hall is an eight-bedroom wonder — just stepping in to the hallway might well sell the place — set in 35 acres of land near Wymondham.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A ‘world class equestrian estate’, say the agemts of this 189-acre property in Chshire, near Nantwich, which comes with gardens, orchard, tennis court, and six self-contained properties beyond the main house.

There are stables, two maneges (one indoor and one outdoor) and jumping fields among the many facilities, while the house at the centre is a fine, Grade II-listed farmhouse.

For sale with Barbers. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the heart of London on Southampton Street, this three-bedroom penthouse literally overlooks the world-famous Covent Garden Piazza.

Inside there is an emphasis on spaciousness and natural light, with the living areas offers an inviting ambiance, perfect for relaxation and entertaining.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.