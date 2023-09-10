Six utterly charming houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

A farm near Chipping Norton and wonderful former inn within the Dartmoor National Park are among the lovely properties to come up for sale in Country Life over the past week or two.

A farm in the Cotswolds, not far from Chipping Norton, that is a ‘rare opportunity to create a private amenity estate’, according to the agents.

There is a traditional farmhouse at the heart, as well as a range of cottages and converted barns, as well as potential for more to be done. And if you don’t want the entire 461 acres, the vendors are happy to split this in to lots.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant Grade II listed double-fronted Georgian townhouse within a country setting, enjoying panoramic views across the city of Bath.

As for the highlights? It’s hard to know where to start, but the Art Deco bathroom and a garden which looks like something out of the Arabian Nights are among the many selling points.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

A fine equestrian property for sale that comes with 12 acres, seven stables, a manege and a tack room.

The house itself has a lovely traditional farmhouse feel, with beamed ceilings and exposed brick, while there is huge amounts of parking, a detached outbuilding and a kitchen garden.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive period stone house in the charming hamlet of Crockernwell, offering spacious accommodation and planning for a self-contained two bedroom annexe

The house was once The Golden Lion, an 18th century coaching inn, and it has more recently been a B&B. It’s now a delightful family home, immaculately presented.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Just a mile from Sandwich, this Arts & Crafts house has huge charm and style, particularly in the stonework and leaded windows.

There are six bedrooms as well as a series of reception rooms on a grand scale — not least the huge billiard room which swallows a full-sized table with ease.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fine early Victorian country house set in 3.37 acres amid beautiful, unspoilt Devon countryside.

It’s light, bright, immaculate and has a huge amount of space — not least thanks to the five basement level rooms, which include cinema and games room.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.