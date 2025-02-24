Thatched perfection in a three-bedroom cottage near Chichester
The Thatched Cottage in Nutbourne does everything it says on the tin, and a bit more.
When it comes to the archetypal English country home, it’s pretty difficult to look beyond thatch. It is the gold standard, the picture postcard, of English country living. Combine it with a delightful location, a wisp of smoke rising out of a chimney, and things start to feel immensely reassuring. This is England.
Few things set the pulse racing like a good bit of thatch. I always enjoy houses that seem to be more thatch than building. You will find few better examples than this property, called The Thatched Cottage, in the village of Nutbourne, moments away from the Chichester Harbour National Landscape. It is for sale with Fine and Country for £700,000.
Somewhat unsurprisingly, it is old. Very old. Dating from 1650, the property is listed Grade II and is nestled between the towns of Chichester and Emsworth. Set over two floors, it is achingly cosy, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception areas. It is a delicious country bolthole with the perfect aesthetic.
Marvel at the features of the interiors: the exposed beams, the fireplaces, the brick and tilework. A kitchen with a duck-egg blue Aga. A vaulted ceiling in the sitting room. This house has seen and heard things for centuries. It was also re-thatched in 2021, so you won’t have to worry about that for a while. Even the boot room is perfect.
Chichester Harbour and its environs need no introduction, but it is one of the most beautiful parts of the South Coast of England. As much as the beauty of this house lies in its traditional appearance, so too does it lie in its location. The water is a short walk away. The train station is a short walk away. The pub is a short walk away. More than just weekends can be whiled away when everything is on your doorstep.
This is a home for the creative. Not content with just enjoying the surrounding scenery, the property boasts two summer houses, as well as an art studio, within the gardens that surround the house. Beyond inspiring.
The Thatched Cottage is for sale with Fine & Country for £700,000. For more information and pictures, click here
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London
