The £35 million London penthouse with 1920s glamour, 2020s luxury and a roof terrace that overlooks the Houses of Parliament

Gracing the banks of the River Thames, The Astor is a palatial apartment in the historic heart of Westminster that evokes a touch of 1920s glamour.

Remarkable in every sense of the word, The Astor is a Grade II listed duplex penthouse apartment, currently on the market via Nest Seekers for an equally remarkable £35 million.

The 1920 bones of 9 Millbank have been given a new lease of life as part of developer The Berkley Groups ‘Heritage Collection’, which has seen the former Imperial Chemical House headquarters turned into five outstanding penthouse apartments, two of which, The Astor, and The Conrad, are currently on the market for £35 million and £27.5 million.

The building cuts an iconic figure amongst the Westminster skyline, having been built in the interwar years, between 1927-1929, in a neoclassical style, designed by Sir Frank Baines.

The interiors on show at the Astor are the creative work of London-based luxury design studio Goddard Littlefair. Preserving and showcasing the historic features within the apartment was of utmost importance in the re-designing process, with the design house aiming for ‘heritage detail filtered through a modern lens — and the results are breathtaking.

Stepping inside The Astor, your eyes are instantly drawn to the original, ornate gold arched ceilings in the palatial open-plan living and dining room, at the centre of which is an elegant spiral staircase leading to the mezzanine. In fact, domed ceilings and arches feature in many of the rooms, creating a sense of grandeur and touches of 1920s glamour, mixed with timeless British style.

There is over 9,700sq ft of accommodation space on offer here, set over two floors. The lower floor gives way to three en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen, the magnificent ballroom-like living and dining room, plus a service kitchen and media room.

Upstairs you’ll find a generously sized guest apartment with a large living area and spacious home office or library. There’s also a sensational roof terrace with views over the major London landmarks, including the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, Big Ben and the River Thames.

Residents also have access to luxurious leisure facilities, including a swimming pool and spa, a state-of-the-art gym, 24-hour concierge service, a cinema and a private courtyard garden.

Living here gives you immediate access to the very best parts of London: Michelin-star restaurants, elite private members’ clubs, art galleries, countless renowned restaurants and bars, plus elegant hotels and world-class shopping on your doorstep — as well as the historic grandeur of Westminster.

The Astor is currently on the market via Nest Seekers for £35 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.