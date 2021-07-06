The former home of Alan Turing — the man who cracked the Enigma code — is up for sale, and it isn’t just the previous owner that’s impressive

Alan Turing's former home in Cheshire has come to the market. Lydia Stangroom takes a look.

I’m sure there are hundreds, maybe even thousands, of properties whose walls once bore witness to some astonishing historical feats and housed fascinating tenants. Copper Folly in Cheshire is one whose history we luckily know a little bit about, and although we can’t promise that living there will give you quite the same mathematical mastery of its former resident — it is sure to inspire.

The blue heritage plaque, mounted onto the Cheshire brick wall archway just to the left of the property entrance, proudly announces that Copper Folly was once the home of Alan Turing: ‘Founder of computer science and cryptographer, whose work was key to breaking the wartime Enigma codes, lived and died here.’

Quite the shoes to fill, then, for whoever takes the property on, which is currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1.1 million.

However, do not be mistaken, for it isn’t just the former resident of Copper Folly that makes it noteworthy.

The attractive, and aesthetically symmetrical Victorian property is impressive from the gated entrance, right through to the finer details and finishes inside.

Leading in through the entrance gates and up a driveway take you to a parking area, located next to a large lawn that precedes the house, which is flanked by mature trees, shrub borders and a Cheshire brick wall that leads through a gate into the rear garden.

The interiors of this property are boldly and confidently styled. The internal living space amounts to over 2,900 sq ft, including five bedrooms and three reception rooms.

There is a natural flow between the downstairs rooms, which lead off from the bright, spacious entranceway.

The main living room has a large, stone surround open fireplace, a bay window and oak floors, which have been expertly blended with clean, neutral tones, thats creates a warm and inviting room.

The dining room also features the same wooden floor and impressive fireplace, and opens up into the open plan living/kitchen room, which has double aspect windows and doors that lead out into the garden.

Also adjoining the kitchen is a wonderfully versatile space that could be a play area or an at home office (which should really be renamed the ‘Enigma room’). Although, with floor to ceiling glass windows over looking the garden, we’re not sure how much code-cracking would ensue.

Completing the lower downstairs space is a utility room, cellar, toilet and storeroom (or home gym/cinema/extra bedroom) which are reached via steps from the dining room.

The five bedrooms are located over the first and second floor, with the master suite and two others found on the first floor, and the remaining two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second.

The rear garden is just as beautiful as the front, with a terraced area for al fresco dining, slightly sheltered by a low hedge. The garden parameters are flanked by mature trees which offers plenty of privacy and shelter.

Copper Folly really is quite impressive in both a historical context and in style.

Copper Folly is currently on the market via Savills at a guide price of £1.1 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Wilmslow: What you need to know

Location: Wilmslow is a town in Cheshire, approximately 11 miles south of Manchester. The area benefits from fantastic transport links, with Manchester airport just over 5 miles away, plus a train station in Wilmslow that offers links to London Euston, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester International Airport.

Atmosphere: Wilmslow is home to a number of supermarkets, independent shops and restaurants, yet also close to open countryside, offering the balance between country living without straying too far from city luxuries.

Things to do: Alderley Edge woodland walk takes you on a beautiful route through woodlands and footpaths around the area and afterwards you can fall into one of the many pubs, tea rooms or cafes. There is also a weekly market offering artisan foods. With Manchester just a short drive or train journey away, this really opens up the scope for further leisure and shopping options.

Schools: The area is home to some fantastic schools at both primary and secondary levels, with The Wilmslow Academy, Wilmslow High School and Wilmslow Preparatory School all nearby.

See more property for sale in the area.