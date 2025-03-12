An exquisite Victorian villa in 'South London’s answer to Notting Hill' that played a starring role in Keira Knightley's latest thriller
The five-bedroom mansion in London’s Crystal Palace stars as the home of Keira Knightley’s character, Helen Webb.
Netflix’s critically-acclaimed spy thriller, Black Doves, has had many of us glued to our screens. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Sarah Lancashire, the series reached Netflix’s top 10 in 89 countries last December.
But riveting plot and gripping performances aside — Knightley received a Golden Globe nomination for her role — there was another star that grabbed many viewers’ attention: the Victorian villa that Knightley’s character called ‘home’.
You could now follow in Knightley’s footsteps: the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the heart of Crystal Palace, south east London, has come onto the market, with offers in excess of £5m via Hamptons.
The Victorian villa features heavily in the Netflix series as the family home of Knightley’s character, Helen Webb, a double agent, and her politician husband, Wallace Webb.
It’s believed to have taken 10 days to transform the house for the production, with every room used for filming repainted. Today, the mansion is ‘steeped in both architectural charm and cinematic prestige’, says Hamptons.
With its grand proportions, impressive 5,900 sq ft of floor space, and stylish interiors, it’s quite a catch.
On the ground floor, the bespoke deVOL kitchen is one of the star attractions. It features a Silestone worktop, Fisher & Paykel French door fridge, dishwasher drawers, and wine fridge, plus a 120cm Smeg range cooker. No excuse for shabby culinary skills here.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The double reception room on the other side of the hall is equally eye-catching, with two original marble fireplaces and folding doors that divide the sitting room and the dining room.
But this house doesn’t just look good. It’s also a family home that is set up for entertainment and functionality.
On the ground floor, there’s not one but two studies, and a utility room. And on the lower level, there’s a cinema room with a MASS surround sound system, a games and family room with a full-size snooker table, studio, and a laundry and boot room.
On the first floor, the principal bedroom can be accessed via the original ‘back stairs’ as well as the main staircase (ideal for a double agent, wouldn’t you say?). It boasts an en-suite bathroom with marble mosaic floor tiles and a dressing room. There’s a further four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
While the house may be in London, the top floor bedrooms have views that extend right out to the Kent countryside.
And let’s not forget the south-facing garden with a raised terrace and a sunken fire pit seating area. After all, there is where, in Black Doves, Webb shoots an assassin dead in the garden shed (which is still in-situ).
Mark Breffit, Senior Advisor in Hamptons Private Office, says the villa ‘truly stands out as a one-of-a-kind property’ in the neighbourhood.
‘With its gated entrance, off-street parking, and an expansive south-facing garden, this property offers a rare combination of privacy and space in the city. And for those who appreciate a touch of glamour, the house's starring role in a popular Netflix show adds an intriguing element to its already impressive pedigree,’ he explains.
‘Located in South London’s answer to Notting Hill — Crystal Palace offers a more relaxed vibe — and moments from Crystal Palace triangle, which is populated by independent cafes, restaurants, vintage shops, and antique stores a plenty. Its proximity to Dulwich and its renowned schools adds significant appeal for families.’
The house is for sale with Hamptons, with offers in excess of £5m. For more information and pictures, click here.
-
-
Dawn Chorus: Heathrow gives its VIP terminal a facelift and King Charles’s Land Rover Defender comes up for sale
A Land Rover Defender 90 ‘supplied new in 2010 for the sole use of King Charles’ — with ‘minor wear to the driver’s seat’ — is due to be auctioned off towards the end of the month.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
The city where The Beatles played for two years? Country Life Quiz of the Day
10 questions to test your memory, nous and instinct for a wild guess.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A sublime Huf Haus in West Sussex with some of the finest gardens in the county
Whitehanger in the Marley Heights was built in 2011 and is ' functional, affordable and easy to maintain'.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
World-famous Junction Beat on the River Tweed is up for sale for the first time in 50 years
Break out the rod, tackle and chequebook, as one of the world's most celebrated stretches of salmon angling hits the market.
By James Fisher Published
-
A $26 million Hollywood mansion that might be Beverly Hills' prettiest
The former home of supermodel Christina Estrada is a tremendous Italian-style home just off Sunset Boulevard.
By James Fisher Last updated
-
A five-bedroom family home that would host the perfect Henley party
Church Field in Fawley is spacious and magnificently well appointed, both inside and out.
By James Fisher Published
-
Five classic country houses for sale, from an equestrian home to a manor with a wisteria-draped pool, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a house with a beautiful outdoor pool,
By Toby Keel Published
-
A £15m Kensington penthouse with a Mediterranean-style ‘garden in the sky’
Arranged over the fifth and sixth floors of a Victorian mansion block, the immaculate apartment has views that stretch as far as Battersea Power Station.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A magnificent, sprawling farmhouse that blends the 16th, 20th and 21st centuries, with double-height music room, a superb pool and a 'Spitfire barn'.
Willards Farm is an incredible home on the Surrey/West Sussex border that offers a 21st take on the ideals of Sir Edwin Lutyens. Penny Churchill reports.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
'We’re still using the garden gates from Far from the Madding Crowd': How homes of all shapes and sizes can become stars of the screen
Renting your house out for filming can be fun, occasionally alarming, a good revenue stream and might even increase its value.
By Annabel Dixon Published