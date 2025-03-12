Country houses for sale

An exquisite Victorian villa in 'South London’s answer to Notting Hill' that played a starring role in Keira Knightley's latest thriller

The five-bedroom mansion in London’s Crystal Palace stars as the home of Keira Knightley’s character, Helen Webb.

black doves house
The classic 19th century house used to film the Netflix show Black Doves.
Netflix’s critically-acclaimed spy thriller, Black Doves, has had many of us glued to our screens. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Sarah Lancashire, the series reached Netflix’s top 10 in 89 countries last December.

But riveting plot and gripping performances aside — Knightley received a Golden Globe nomination for her role — there was another star that grabbed many viewers’ attention: the Victorian villa that Knightley’s character called ‘home’.

Images of a home in Crystal Palace, used to film the Netflix show Black Doves

You could now follow in Knightley’s footsteps: the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the heart of Crystal Palace, south east London, has come onto the market, with offers in excess of £5m via Hamptons.

The Victorian villa features heavily in the Netflix series as the family home of Knightley’s character, Helen Webb, a double agent, and her politician husband, Wallace Webb.

It’s believed to have taken 10 days to transform the house for the production, with every room used for filming repainted. Today, the mansion is ‘steeped in both architectural charm and cinematic prestige’, says Hamptons.

Images of a home in Crystal Palace, used to film the Netflix show Black Doves
With its grand proportions, impressive 5,900 sq ft of floor space, and stylish interiors, it’s quite a catch.

On the ground floor, the bespoke deVOL kitchen is one of the star attractions. It features a Silestone worktop, Fisher & Paykel French door fridge, dishwasher drawers, and wine fridge, plus a 120cm Smeg range cooker. No excuse for shabby culinary skills here.

The double reception room on the other side of the hall is equally eye-catching, with two original marble fireplaces and folding doors that divide the sitting room and the dining room.

But this house doesn’t just look good. It’s also a family home that is set up for entertainment and functionality.

On the ground floor, there’s not one but two studies, and a utility room. And on the lower level, there’s a cinema room with a MASS surround sound system, a games and family room with a full-size snooker table, studio, and a laundry and boot room.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom can be accessed via the original ‘back stairs’ as well as the main staircase (ideal for a double agent, wouldn’t you say?). It boasts an en-suite bathroom with marble mosaic floor tiles and a dressing room. There’s a further four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

While the house may be in London, the top floor bedrooms have views that extend right out to the Kent countryside.

And let’s not forget the south-facing garden with a raised terrace and a sunken fire pit seating area. After all, there is where, in Black Doves, Webb shoots an assassin dead in the garden shed (which is still in-situ).

Keira Knightley in the Netflix TV show Black Doves. She looks concerned

Keira Knightley plays double agent, or 'Black Dove', Helen Webb

Mark Breffit, Senior Advisor in Hamptons Private Office, says the villa ‘truly stands out as a one-of-a-kind property’ in the neighbourhood.

‘With its gated entrance, off-street parking, and an expansive south-facing garden, this property offers a rare combination of privacy and space in the city. And for those who appreciate a touch of glamour, the house's starring role in a popular Netflix show adds an intriguing element to its already impressive pedigree,’ he explains.

‘Located in South London’s answer to Notting Hill — Crystal Palace offers a more relaxed vibe — and moments from Crystal Palace triangle, which is populated by independent cafes, restaurants, vintage shops, and antique stores a plenty. Its proximity to Dulwich and its renowned schools adds significant appeal for families.’

The house is for sale with Hamptons, with offers in excess of £5m. For more information and pictures, click here.

Annabel Dixon
Annabel Dixon
Annabel Dixon is an award-winning property journalist with a decade of experience whose writing has appeared in The Times, Sunday Times and the Daily Telegraph.
