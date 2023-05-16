The ultimate holiday home? A $100 million private island in the Bahamas that starred in James Bond and Pirates of the Caribbean

Stretches of white sandy beaches, gin clear waters and that quintessential Caribbean climate and backdrop makes the sale of Little Pipe Cay, in the Exumas, an incredibly tantalising sale.

I can’t imagine anyone giving up the chance of owning Little Pipe Cay. Putting aside the $100 million US dollar asking price for the moment (that’s about £79.3 million at the time of writing), this incredibly luxe private island is what tropical dreams are made of.

Its 40 acres are made up of powder white stretches of beaches and sandbars, turquoise waters and luscious verdant jungle, making this an island worthy of its title as the ‘jewel in the crown of the Exumas.’

Much of the island has been left untouched and remains in its natural state as much as possible, as it is home to a plethora of exotic wildlife and plants. It’s also a playground for watersports and sea-based activities of any kind, whether that be kayaking around the shallow waters, snorkelling over the reefs or jet skiing into the sunset.

Its arrival onto the international premium real estate market via Engel & Völkers will surely send waves of excitement amongst those currently in the market for a tropical private island.

Forming part of the Exuma archipelago, the island features a luxury resort with five residences, a spa, Olympic-length infinity swimming pool and a superyacht mooring.

The main residence is a 5,000 sq. ft colonial-style property, surrounding which are four guest houses, all connected by romantic, winding paths.

Handy, as new owners will no doubt be inundated with eager guests, keen to experience first-hand the luxury of staying on a tropical private island, something the majority of us can only dream — or write — about.

New owners could also rent the luxury resort, with current rates falling somewhere between the $75,000 — $95,000 dollars (approximately £60,000 – £75,000) per night (yes, you read that right), depending on the season.

In total, the accommodation offers 11 bedrooms and equates to 22,000 sq. ft of living space. Each of the cottages is fully equipped and self-contained, ‘ensuring the highest level of discretion and comfort’, note the agents.

Also included in the sale are accommodation for staff and a 24 hour security service.

And for those curious about how to get to your new dream home, why not take the helicopter? There is a private helipad, after all. Or, if you prefer to travel by sea, then the private deep water dock (a rarity in these parts) can accommodate superyachts.

The extra-long mooring berth means there is plenty of space for boats of any size and the seaplane dock also allows owners and guests to arrive via both air and sea at their leisure.

The Exumas archipelago lies about 70 miles southeast from Nassau, made up of 365 islands. The perfect combination of total seclusion and pristine natural beauty makes the region popular with tourists and those seeking an escape from a life in the spotlight.

It’s reported that Jonny Depp, Tyler Perry and a number of other high profile public figures own private islands near to Little Pipe Cay.

Although the market for private islands is comparatively small, Colin Lightbourn, from Engel & Völkers, notes that their demand has increased over recent years as a result of the pandemic and political uncertainty, with buyers are prioritising privacy and well-being amongst all else.

Recommended videos for you

So, if you happen to have $100 million to spend and dreams of escaping to your own tropical paradise, then look no further than Little Pipe Cay: the ‘epitome of private island living.’

Little Pipe Cay is currently on the market via Engel & Völkers for $100 million or approximately £79.9 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.