Three cutting edge houses in beautiful, natural locations come on to the market

James Fisher picks out some beautiful homes which will challenge your expectations of what a country house can be.

The Huf Haus has been around since the 1970s and, although the basic Bauhaus design may not have changed since then, the efficiency certainly has and modern iterations are now considered as leading examples of energy-efficient homes.

Field House in Bolingey is one such example and boasts a free-flowing internal design that maximises natural light and space.

The three-bedroom property also benefits from an air-source heat pump, which was installed in 2018, and a secluded and private location, its garden being surrounded on all sides by woodland.

The exotic planting of the gardens of Harwin, combined with an expansive view over the surrounding Buckinghamshire countryside, could fool most visitors into thinking they were anywhere but England.

Architect Richard Rowsell designed this futuristic five-bedroom home to take advantage of its mostly west-facing outlook, which means that many of the rooms have superb views of the landscape beyond.

Constructed out of the most contemporary of materials, Harwin is not only modern, but energy efficient, too, and, with a gym, cinema room, indoor pool and some three-quarters of an acre of gardens, the property offers every comfort you could need.

Entertaining is at the very heart of Holmbush, near Ide. The main home offers five bedrooms and 3,000sq ft of accommodation, with a wealth of reception rooms that includes an open-plan kitchen/dining room with views over the extensive rear garden.

The garden is mostly laid to lawn, but is interspersed with mature trees and benefits from features such as a bar and three raised terraces for parties large and small.

Furthermore, a detached coach house offers one more bedroom and is perfect for guests, grannies or extra income.

