Three irresistible Cotswolds homes for sale, from under £700k to over £3m

James Fisher picks out four beautiful houses currently on the market.

Set within the hillside town of Minchinhampton, between the Golden Valley and the Nailsworth Valley, is the charming, semi-detached The Priest’s House, a Grade II-listed, five-bedroom home.

Despite being in the middle of this storied market town, the property offers some 5,000sq ft of accommodation over its three floors and, as well as the many bedrooms, comes with two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, home office, gym and cinema room.

Outside, a small, but luscious garden of about a quarter of an acre is ideal for some summer sun and the many amenities of Minchinhampton itself are only a short walk away.

For sale with Murrays.

Worcestershire can sometimes seem like the forgotten county of the Cotswolds AONB, but only by those who haven’t seen properties such as Broad Marston Priory. This Grade II*-listed home, set in six acres of gardens and grounds, is one of the gems of the entire region and is still only five miles away from Chipping Campden.

Originally from the 16th century, with later additions in the 17th and 18th centuries, Broad Marston Priory retains a wealth of period features, ranging from mullioned windows, flagstone floors and exposed timbers to an arched chimney breast in the kitchen and a Jacobean carved-oak staircase.

The main house offers eight bedrooms and five bathrooms and, should that not be enough, a detached cottage provides further accommodation for visitors. The gardens are a mix of formal areas and paddocks planted with mature trees, and are interspersed with traditional outbuildings and garaging, as well as a vegetable garden, dew pond and a former tennis lawn.

For sale with Knight Frank.

The Cotswolds area is often seen as the place to raise a family, but it’s also the ideal spot for those looking to downsize. You’ll struggle to find a better candidate than the Dovecote in Hidcote Boyce, fewer than three miles from the unofficial Cotswold epicentre of Chipping Campden.

This recently converted barn offers three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, and a raft of modern fittings that blend in seamlessly with the many exposed beams and period features.

Outside, compact formal gardens to the front and rear are well planted and perfect for entertaining, and also provide plenty of space for grandchildren to run amok.

For sale with Jackson-Stops.