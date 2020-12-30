Three magnificent properties for sale close to the finest golf courses in the world

For golfers the dream of living close to one of the world's great clubs can be realised, albeit at a price.
We take a look at three options near iconic courses in Scotland, California and Australia.
St Andrews, Scotland — Price on application
The iconic red building behind the 18th green of the Old Course dates back to 1869, when it was the Grand Hotel. It later became a student hall of residence called Hamilton Hall, and since its redevelopment has been known as the Hamilton Grand — and several suites, including the penthouse, are currently on the market.
The astonishing views of the world’s most famous golf course are the big draw here, particularly from the roof terrace: the beach, the sea and of course the fairways and greens are spread out as if on a map.
Inside, the decor is very much private member’s club — this is clearly aimed at the golfing jetset, with a price to match. It’s listed as ‘POA’ but expect to pay several million pounds for this prime spot.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Monterey, California — $4.95 million
Few places in the world are as dramatic and beautiful as this stretch of coastline just south of San Francisco, and golf course designers made the most of it: Cypress Point and Poppy Hills are perhaps the most famous, but there are other wonderful courses too.
This 8,000sq ft house in a gated community has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four fireplaces, and a design reminiscent of a Provence farmhouse.
For sale with Sotheby’s International Realty. See more pictures and details about this property.
Port Schanck, Victoria — Price on application
Nearby Royal Melbourne is universally hailed as Australia’s finest golf course, but among those places close behind is The National Golf Club, whose four courses (and particularly the Moonah course) are all superb — and they’re literally on the doorstep of this lovely home.
With views across those courses and out to the Southern Ocean, this five-bedroom house has a wonderful, peaceful location on the Mornington Peninsula, an hour or so from the city.
Inside it’s equally charming, with the infinity pool and open-plan kitchen/living area making the most of the vistas.
For sale with Sotheby’s International Realty. See more pictures and details about this property.
In Focus: The Bald Eagle, America’s symbol, ‘torn apart, deranged and fragmented’ by Lee Krasner
Lee Krasner's bold work is the subject of an exhibition at The Barbican. Lilias Wigan paid a visit, and focuses
72 hours in New York: Pushing the boat out in the city that never sleeps over a single, luxurious weekend
From Times Square to the Met, New York boasts some of the world's biggest and most popular tourist attractions, as
Mercedes GLS 350d review: Is it a bus? A van? A limo? An off-roader? Yes, yes, yes and yes
When it comes to a large automobile, they don’t get much bigger or finer than the Mercedes GLS 350d 4MATIC,