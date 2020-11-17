Three very 21st century eco-homes in the country which blend nature, modern technology and quirky charm

The state of the art in modern, eco-friendly houses is taking how we live in all sorts of new directions. James Fisher picks out three properties for sale which show just what is possible.

Conceived from the outset to be modern, sustainable and environmentally friendly, the award-winning Belvoir Vue in Granby is a conservationist’s dream. The four-bedroom home, which was completed as recently as 2018, offers comfortable and contemporary living in an open-plan style in some four acres of gardens and grounds.

On the sustainability side, the property uses its large windows to collect and store heat in the winter months and the walls and roof are fully insulated.

The property is not connected to a gas network and, instead, relies on air-source heat pumps, as well as solar panels and a 21kw wood burner. Finally, grey water is collected and stored in a 6,000-litre rainwater tank.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beechwood House near Henley-on-Thames is a perfect example of how a modern house (both in style and age) can blend seamlessly with a landscape. Designed by Spratley Studios and completed in 2013, the five-bedroom home sits in beautifully landscaped gardens, with a mix of wildflower beds, terraces and native trees.

Inside, the property is set to an open plan and large floor-to-ceiling windows offer beautiful views of the landscape beyond.

Beechwood House has an energy efficiency rating of A and is kitted out with all the latest environmental technology, such as solar panels, air-source heat pumps, a heat-recovery system and a rainwater-harvesting system.

For sale with Hamptons International . See more pictures and details about this property.

Built by Baufritz in 2016, The Lookout is a terrific ‘eco-home’ on an elevated position in the East Devon AONB, with immense views over Uplyme, Lyme Regis and all the way to the sea at Lyme Bay.

The property offers seven bedrooms and some 5,000sq ft of living space, as well as 58 acres of land, including private woodland managed by the Forestry Commission, and a heated outdoor swimming pool and a hot tub.

The Lookout is a Passive House, utilising ‘eco-walls’, solid concrete floors and ventilation to prevent heat loss.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.