Two enchanting country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at a pair of the finest homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so.

A very desirable substantial Victorian family home in Great Malvern of considerable character, around 4216 sq. ft. and just over half an acre.

The house is full of charm, the garden is delightful and the setting offers spectacular views of the Malverns.

For sale with Andrew Grant. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding family home near Dorking retaining many features from the 19th century.

There is separate self-contained accommodation and the property also has exceptional private grounds.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.