Two fine houses for sale in Surrey, as seen in Country Life

The county of Surrey is perennially popular for its pretty properties and easy access to London.
Albury, near Guildford — £2,150,000
A character family house (also seen at the top of the page) with beautiful gardens bordering the Tillingbourne stream.
The house is well-proportioned and full of natural light, and decorated in a clean and sympathetic style which complements the architecture.
The grounds are a particular delight with beautiful gardens bordering the Tillingbourne stream.
For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
Lightwater — £1,100,000
A stunning four bed family home, with rear access to a lake, situated in one of Lightwater’s most prestigious locations.
The neo-Georgian touches in this modern house give it a huge amount of character, with high ceilings and light-filled rooms.
Special mention has to be made of the conservatory, a huge space with fitted blinds to prevent it from becoming too hot in summer.
For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.
