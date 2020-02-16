Two fine houses for sale in Surrey, as seen in Country Life

The county of Surrey is perennially popular for its pretty properties and easy access to London.

A character family house (also seen at the top of the page) with beautiful gardens bordering the Tillingbourne stream.

The house is well-proportioned and full of natural light, and decorated in a clean and sympathetic style which complements the architecture.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning four bed family home, with rear access to a lake, situated in one of Lightwater’s most prestigious locations.

The neo-Georgian touches in this modern house give it a huge amount of character, with high ceilings and light-filled rooms.

Special mention has to be made of the conservatory, a huge space with fitted blinds to prevent it from becoming too hot in summer.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.